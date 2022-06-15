Fiskars Oyj : Group and Outokumpu join forces with new emission-minimized stainless steel for cookware

Fiskars Corporation

News

June 15, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. (EEST)

Fiskars Group and Outokumpu join forces with new emission-minimized stainless steel for cookware

Fiskars Group is the first company to make use of the new Circle Green stainless steel produced by Outokumpu, a global stainless steel manufacturer. The Outokumpu Circle Green stainless steel is a new product line made from emission-minimized stainless steel, with the lowest carbon footprint in the stainless steel manufacturing industry − 92% smaller compared to the global average.* This stainless steel will be used in Fiskars branded cookware products made at Fiskars Group's Sorsakoski factory in Finland.

In addition to supporting both companies' transformation to a carbon neutral business, using stainless steel made from recycled steel supports Fiskars Group's target of having the majority of the company's net sales coming from circular products and services by 2030.

"Sustainability is a key element of our Fiskars Group Growth Strategy. We can only achieve our ambitious sustainability targets through partnerships. This collaboration with Outokumpu is a great example of pioneering design applied at every step of the product's journey; from innovative, lower emission raw materials to long-lasting, quality cookware," says Nathalie Ahlström, President and CEO at Fiskars Group.

"We at Outokumpu have a long history with Fiskars Group, and it is only natural that we will share this remarkable moment together: we are now introducing the Outokumpu Circle Green product line, made from emission-minimized stainless steel with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. It is truly a pleasure that Fiskars Group will be the first company to make use of it", says Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, Outokumpu.

The world's first batch of emission-minimized stainless steel

The world's first end-to-end emission-minimized stainless steel production melt was produced this spring at Outokumpu's manufacturing unit in Tornio, Finland. No other stainless steel manufacturer has been able to produce stainless steel with such low emission levels when taking into account all the climate emissions through the whole production chain. Outokumpu has reviewed and optimized the emissions from each production step from the stainless steel melt process and energy production to transport and raw material production.

*) The emission-minimized stainless steel has a 92% smaller carbon footprint compared to the global average according to the GHG Protocol scopes 1 to 3. Figures do not include any carbon offsetting. These calculations aim to be compliant with the ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases - Carbon footprint of products) standard with certain identified simplifications. The calculations have been reviewed by WSP, the strategic advisory, engineering, and design services consultancy company.

FISKARS CORPORATION

Read more:

Outokumpu Circle Green

Media contacts:

Fiskars Group Media Relations: press@fiskars.com, tel. +358 40 553 3151

Outokumpu: Päivi Allenius, VP - Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374

Fiskars Group in brief

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have more than 350 own stores. We have 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2021 were EUR 1.3 billion.

We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com

Outokumpu in brief

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose.

Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries.

Outokumpu employs approximately 9,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.