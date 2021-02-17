Fiskars Oyj : Group's Annual Report 2020 published

Fiskars Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 17, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EET

Fiskars Group's Annual Report 2020 published

Fiskars Group has today published its Annual Report for the year 2020. The Annual Report 2020 consists of the Board of Director's report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement and the Sustainability report.

All of the above statements are attached to this release and are also available on Fiskars Group's website at https://www.fiskarsgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/annual-reports.

The Board of Director's report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are available in Finnish, Swedish and English. The Sustainability report is available in English.

For the first time, the Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

