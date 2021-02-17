Log in
Fiskars Oyj : Group's Annual Report 2020 published

02/17/2021
Fiskars Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 17, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EET

Fiskars Group's Annual Report 2020 published

Fiskars Group has today published its Annual Report for the year 2020. The Annual Report 2020 consists of the Board of Director's report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement and the Sustainability report.

All of the above statements are attached to this release and are also available on Fiskars Group's website at https://www.fiskarsgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/annual-reports.

The Board of Director's report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are available in Finnish, Swedish and English. The Sustainability report is available in English.

For the first time, the Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

FISKARS CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Media and investor contacts:

Corporate Communications, communications@fiskars.com

Making the everyday extraordinary

Fiskars Group's vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Our brands Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood are present in people's everyday lives - at home, in the garden, and outdoors. This gives us an opportunity to make the everyday extraordinary today, and for future generations. We have a presence in 30 countries, and our products are available in more than 100 countries. Our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (FSKRS). Please visit us at www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @fiskarsgroup.

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 08:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
