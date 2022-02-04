Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fiskars Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSKRS   FI0009000400

FISKARS OYJ ABP

(FSKRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiskars Oyj : Groupin tilinpäätöstiedote 2021 – Esitys (engl.)

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January-December 2021

Financial

Statement

Release

Good finish to a record- strong year

Disclaimer

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Fiskars Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
  • Important factors that may cause such a difference for Fiskars Group include, but are not limited to:
    1. the macroeconomic development and consumer confidence in the key markets,
    1. change in the competitive climate, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions, (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels, and (v) internal operating factors.
  • This presentation does not imply that Fiskars Group has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

Fiskars Group

4.2.2022

2

Highlights of the quarter

SEVENTH

SPENDING FOR

OUTLOOK FOR

DIVIDEND

CONSECUTIVE

GROWTH

2022:

PROPOSAL:

QUARTER OF NET

WEIGHED ON

COMPARABLE

EUR 0.76

SALES GROWTH

PROFITABILITY

EBIT TO

/ SHARE

INCREASE FROM

2021

Fiskars Group

4.2.2022

3

Fiskars Group comparable net sales in Q4 2021

NET SALES, EURm

NET SALES BRIDGE, EURm

Change +12.7%

Comparable change* +10.9%

Change +14.7%

400

308

313

300

256

280

267

200

100

0

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

*Comparable change = currency neutral & excl. divestments

  • Fiskars Group

353

302 307 292

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

2021

2021

2021

18.1

2.6

0.3

353.2

13.8

313.3

5.1

0.0

Q4

FX

Divest-

BA

BA

BA

Other

Q4

2020

rate

ments

Vita

Terra

Crea

2021

4.2.2022

4

Fiskars Group comparable EBITA in Q4 2021

COMPARABLE EBITA, EURm

Change -28%

Change +3%

50

49.9

49.8

44.8

40

39.3

38.0

36.1

35.1

30

28.6

  1. 18.9

0

-2.9

0.6

-8.3

-3.1

-7.0

-1.1

-0.1

-2.7

-0.7

-10

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Comparable EBITA

Items affecting comparability in EBITA

*Items affecting comparability in EBITA includes items such as restructuring costs, impairment or provisions charges and releases, integration-related costs, and gain and loss from the sale of businesses

Fiskars Group

COMPARABLE EBITA MARGIN

18%

16.5%

16%

14.7%

15.9%

14.6%

14%

13.0%

12%

11.4%

10.2%

10.2%

10%

8%

6%

7.4%

4%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Comparable EBITA margin

Comparable EBITA margin - rolling 12m

4.2.2022

5

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FISKARS OYJ ABP
03:16aFISKARS OYJ : Financial statement release 2021 – Release
PU
02:26aCORRECTION : Fiskars financial statement release 2021
AQ
02:01aNew periods to start within the share-based long-term incentive programs of Fiskars Gro..
AQ
01:56aFiskars Corporation's directed share issue without consideration based on the Long-term..
AQ
01:51aFiskars to start to acquire the company's own shares
AQ
01:46aNotice to fiskars corporation annual general meeting
AQ
01:31aFiskars Financial Statement Release 2021
AQ
02/03FISKARS OYJ : Data protection statement
PU
02/01Fiskars Offloads North American Watering Division To Lawn & Garden
MT
02/01Fiskars has completed the divestment of its North American Watering Business
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 223 M 1 398 M 1 223 M
Net income 2021 77,0 M 88,1 M 77,0 M
Net Debt 2021 98,9 M 113 M 98,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 1 821 M 2 082 M 1 821 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 517
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart FISKARS OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Fiskars Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISKARS OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,35 €
Average target price 24,67 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathalie Ahlström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jussi Pekka Kaarlo Siitonen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Paul Robert Göran Ehrnrooth Chairman
Louise Fromond Independent Director
Inka Aura Ilona Mero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISKARS OYJ ABP-2.83%2 082
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-0.83%79 019
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-7.49%38 994
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI2.16%32 050
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-10.57%12 140
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-12.38%12 132