Fiskars Group in brief

Strategy

Business Areas

Financials

Q4 2023

Appendices

375 years of

Pioneering design to make

the everyday extraordinary

Fiskars Group key figures 2023

Net sales

Comparable EBIT

EUR million

EUR million

1,129.8

110.3

Comparable earnings

Cash flow from

per share

operating activities

EUR

before financial

0.99

EUR million

items and taxes

Personnel

247.5

Dec 31, 2023

7,162

Business Areas and key categories

VITA

FISKARS

BUSINESS

AREAS & KEY

CATEGORIES

Tableware

Drinkware

Interior

Jewelry

Gardening

Outdoor

Cooking Scissors & creating

KEY BRANDS

BA SHARE OF

49%

51%

NET SALES

Fiskars is the largest brand - 2023 sales splits

SALES SPLIT BY BRAND

Royal Copenhagen 10%

Wedgwood

9%

Fiskars 41%

8% Iittala

8% Gerber

6%

11%

5%

Waterford

4%

Other

Georg Jensen

Moomin

SALES SPLIT BY GEOGRAPHY

SALES SPLIT BY CATEGORY

Other

Asia-Pacific

Jewelry

8%

Tableware

19%

5%

Cooking

24%

Creating

4%

2%

Scissors

4%

49% Europe

Outdoor 7%

6% Drinkware

32%

9%

Americas

Interior

30%

Gardening

*Georg Jensen included only from October 2023 onwards

Direct to Consumer increasingly important - Fiskars Group had close to 450 own stores in 2023

GROUP SALES BY CHANNEL

STORES BY GEOGRAPHY

STORES BY TYPE

Direct, e-commerce8%

Direct, stores

17%

74%

75%

Asia-Pacific

Indirect

Stores

Europe18%

26%

Outlets 15%

67%

Concessions

Our global presence

AMERICAS

Sales*: 362.4 EURm

In 2023, our brands were present in over 100 countries

We had close to 450 own stores

Approximately 7,000 employees globally

13 own manufacturing units

*Net sales 2023

EUROPE

Sales*: 552.2 EURm

APAC

Sales*: 211.3 EURm

Own manufacturing units

Headquarters

Fiskars Group in brief

Strategy

Business Areas

Financials

Q4 2023

Appendices

Long-term market dynamics remain attractive

POWERFUL BRANDS

IMPORTANCE OF

LUXURY

SUSTAINABILITY

THAT SURROUND

DIRECT-TO-

IS RESILIENT

IS KEY

THE CONSUMER

CONSUMER

50% of consumers

Integral to buyer's

6-8% CAGR forecast

58% of consumers feel

globally willing to

journey - storytelling,

for the global

they can make a

spend extra for brand

experience and

personal luxury

difference through

image1

connection with brand

market2

their choices3

Sources: 1: Statista, 2023; 2: BCG, 2023, 3: Euromonitor, 2022

