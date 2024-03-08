Fiskars Oyj Abp is a Finland-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and markets branded consumer goods globally. The Company operates through four segments: The Vita, that offers luxury products for the tableware, drinkware and interior categories. It consists of brands such as Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood; The Terra consists of the gardening, watering, and outdoor categories. The brands include Fiskars, Gerber and Gilmour; The Crea consists of the scissors and creating as well as the cooking categories, mainly with the Fiskars brand. The Other segment contains the Group's investment portfolio, the real estate unit, corporate headquarters and shared services. The Company's international key brands are Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood.