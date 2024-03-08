Real-time Estimate
Cboe Europe
03:08:23 2024-03-08 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
16
EUR
-0.12%
-1.72%
-10.30%
Fiskars Oyj : Investor Presentation (updated March 8, 2024)
March 08, 2024 at 02:35 am EST
Content
Fiskars Group in brief
Strategy
Business Areas
Financials
Q4 2023
Appendices
2
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
375 years of
Pioneering design
to make
the everyday extraordinary
Fiskars Group key figures 2023
Net sales
Comparable EBIT
EUR million
EUR million
1,129.8
110.3
Comparable earnings
Cash flow from
per share
operating activities
EUR
before financial
0.99
EUR million
items and taxes
Personnel
247.5
Dec 31, 2023
7,162
4
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Business Areas and key categories
BUSINESS
AREAS & KEY
CATEGORIES
Tableware
Drinkware
Interior
Jewelry
Gardening
Outdoor
Cooking Scissors & creating
KEY BRANDS
BA SHARE OF
49%
51%
NET SALES
5 FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Fiskars is the largest brand - 2023 sales splits
SALES SPLIT BY BRAND
Royal Copenhagen
10%
Wedgwood
9%
Fiskars
41%
8% Iittala
8% Gerber
6%
11%
5%
Waterford
4%
Other
Georg Jensen
Moomin
SALES SPLIT BY GEOGRAPHY
SALES SPLIT BY CATEGORY
Other
Asia-Pacific
Jewelry
8%
Tableware
19%
5%
Cooking
24%
Creating
4%
2%
Scissors
4%
49% Europe
Outdoor 7%
6% Drinkware
32%
9%
Americas
Interior
30%
Gardening
*Georg Jensen included only from October 2023 onwards
6
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Direct to Consumer increasingly important - Fiskars Group had close to 450 own stores in 2023
GROUP SALES BY CHANNEL
STORES BY GEOGRAPHY
STORES BY TYPE
Direct, e-commerce
8%
Direct, stores
17%
74%
Indirect
Stores
Europe
18%
26%
Outlets
15%
7
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Our global presence
AMERICAS
Sales*: 362.4 EURm
In 2023, our brands were present in over
100 countries
We had close to
450 own stores
Approximately
7,000 employees globally
13 own manufacturing units
*Net sales 2023
8
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
EUROPE
Sales*: 552.2 EURm
APAC
Sales*: 211.3 EURm
Own manufacturing units
Content
Fiskars Group in brief
Strategy
Business Areas
Financials
Q4 2023
Appendices
9
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Long-term market dynamics remain attractive
POWERFUL BRANDS
IMPORTANCE OF
LUXURY
SUSTAINABILITY
THAT SURROUND
DIRECT-TO-
IS RESILIENT
IS KEY
THE CONSUMER
CONSUMER
50% of consumers
Integral to buyer's
6-8% CAGR forecast
58% of consumers feel
globally willing to
journey - storytelling,
for the global
they can make a
spend extra for brand
experience and
personal luxury
difference through
image
1
connection with brand
market
2
their choices
3
Sources: 1: Statista, 2023; 2: BCG, 2023, 3: Euromonitor, 2022
10
FEBRUARY 2024
Ⓒ FISKARS GROUP I INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on
08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 March 2024 07:34:00 UTC.
Transcript : Fiskars Oyj Abp, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Feb. 08
Fiskars Oyj Abp Provides Earnings Guidance for 2024
Feb. 08
CI
Fiskars Oyj Abp Proposes Dividend for the Financial Period Ended on December 31, 2023
Feb. 08
CI
Fiskars Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 08
CI
Fiskars Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 08
CI
Fiskars Terminates Chief Sales Officer Role
Jan. 31
MT
Fiskars Group Announces Leadership Changes
Jan. 31
CI
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters (Nov. 3)
Dec. 05
RE
Fiskars Group Issues EUR 200 Million Sustainability-Linked Notes
Nov. 09
CI
Fiskars Mulls EUR175 Million Sustainability-linked Notes Issue
Nov. 06
MT
Transcript : Fiskars Oyj Abp - Analyst/Investor Day
Nov. 02
Transcript : Fiskars Oyj Abp, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
23-10-26
Fiskars Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
23-10-26
CI
Fiskars Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for 2023
23-10-12
CI
Fiskars Oyj Abp Provides Sales Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023
23-10-12
CI
Fiskars Closes Acquisition of Denmark's Georg Jensen
23-10-02
MT
Fiskars Oyj Abp completed the acquisition of Georg Jensen Investment Aps from Investcorp for an enterprise value approximately ?155 million.
23-09-30
CI
Fiskars Group Announces Management Appointments
23-09-26
CI
Transcript : Fiskars Oyj Abp, Georg Jensen A/S - M&A Call
23-09-14
Fiskars to Buy Danish Luxury Lifestyle Brand Georg Jensen
23-09-14
MT
Fiskars Oyj Abp agreed to acquire Georg Jensen A/S for approximately ?150 million.
23-09-13
CI
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
23-09-13
RE
Finland's Fiskars Group to Merge Terra, Crea Units; Cut 400 Roles
23-09-13
MT
Fiskars Group Plans to Simplify its Organizational Structure to Speed Up Continued Transformation and to Increase Efficiency
23-09-13
CI
Fiskars Group Announces Charlene Zappa Leaves as Executive Vice President for Business Area Terra and Johan Hedberg as Chief Sales Officer Americas and President Americas
23-09-13
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Fiskars Oyj Abp is a Finland-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and markets branded consumer goods globally. The Company operates through four segments: The Vita, that offers luxury products for the tableware, drinkware and interior categories. It consists of brands such as Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood; The Terra consists of the gardening, watering, and outdoor categories. The brands include Fiskars, Gerber and Gilmour; The Crea consists of the scissors and creating as well as the cooking categories, mainly with the Fiskars brand. The Other segment contains the Group's investment portfolio, the real estate unit, corporate headquarters and shared services. The Company's international key brands are Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgwood.
More about the company
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Last Close Price
16.02
EUR
Average target price
15.75
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.69% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1