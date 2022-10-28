Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fiskars Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSKRS   FI0009000400

FISKARS OYJ ABP

(FSKRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-27 am EDT
15.42 EUR   +1.45%
01:53aFiskars Oyj : Interim Report Q3 2022
PU
01:53aFiskars Oyj : Interim Report Q3 2022 - Presentation
PU
01:53aFiskars Oyj : Delårsrapport Q3 2022 - Presentation (på engelska)
PU
Fiskars Oyj : Osavuosikatsaus Q3 2022 - Esitys (engl.)

10/28/2022 | 02:33am EDT

10/28/2022 | 02:33am EDT
Interim Report Q3 2022

STABLE DEVELOPMENT IN A CHALLENGING

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect

to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Fiskars Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference for Fiskars Group include, but are not limited to:

  1. the macroeconomic development and consumer confidence in the key markets,
  2. change in the competitive climate, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions, (iv) change in interest rates and foreign exchange rate levels, and (v) internal operating factors.

This presentation does not imply that Fiskars Group has undertaken to revise these forward -looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

2

28 OCTOBER 2022

FISKARS GROUP

Highlights of Q3 2022

SALES FLAT

ACTIONS TO

FOCUS ON OUR

FY OUTLOOK

COMPARED TO

MITIGATE COST

GROWTH

UNCHANGED:

ALL-TIME HIGH

INCREASES

STRATEGY -

COMPARABLE EBIT

Q3 PREVIOUS

DELIVERING

INVESTMENTS IN

TO INCREASE

YEAR

RESULTS

DTC AND DIGITAL

FROM 2021

CONTINUE

Q3 2022 Net sales on a par with record-high comparison period, clearly higher than pre-Covid

NET SALES, EUR MILLION

Q3 2022 NET SALES BRIDGE, EUR MILLION

+0.3%

+0.2%*

353

333

313

307

319

302

293

292

267

249

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

*Comparable change = currency neutral & excl. divestments

4

28 OCTOBER 2022

FISKARS GROUP

+0.3%

+0.2%*

+2.8

+3.5

-5.9

291.8

-18.3

+18.5

292.0

+0.2

292.6

+3.4%

+2.0%

-12.1%

Q3 2021

Divest-

FX rate

Q3 2021

BA Vita

BA Terra

BA Crea

Other

Q3 2022

reported

ment

comparable

of North

American

Watering

business

Q3 2022 Comparable EBIT flattish

COMPARABLE EBIT (EUR MILLION) AND EBIT MARGIN (%)

EUR million

%

60

20

51.8

18

50

46.6

16

35.7

41.4

14

40

36.3

36.0

34.1

33.2

12

32.2

13.4%

30

10

11.7%

11.4%

8

20

6

10

4

2

0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

0

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

EBIT, EUR MILLION │

EBIT MARGIN, %

5

28 OCTOBER 2022

FISKARS GROUP

COMPARABLE EBIT BRIDGE, EUR MILLION

Q3/22 vs. Q3/21 reported

Q3/22 vs. Q3/21 adjusted

-0.8

+0.3

34.1

-1.1

33.0

+0.2

+0.1

-1.5

+1.5

33.2

Q3 2021

Divest-

Q3 2021 BA Vita BA Terra BA Crea Other Q3 2022

reported

ment of

Adjusted

North

American

Watering

Business

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 295 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net income 2022 116 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2022 108 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 1 243 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 335
Free-Float 51,6%
