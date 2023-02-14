Fiskars Oyj : Proposals to Annual General Meeting 2023 (updated 13.2.2023)

Annual General Meeting 2023

February 7, 2023

PROPOSALS TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

1. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share shall be paid for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2022. The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The ex-dividend date for the first instalment of EUR

0.40 per share shall be on March 16, 2023. The first instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date March 17, 2023. The payment date proposed by the Board of Directors for this instalment is March 24, 2023.

The second instalment of EUR 0.40 per share shall be paid in September 2023. The second instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, which, together with the payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for September 7, 2023. The dividend is intended to be paid during the week commencing on September 18, 2023.

2. Adoption of the remuneration report of the governing bodies

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting adopts the remuneration report for the governing bodies.

The remuneration report will be available on the company's website at fiskarsgroup.com/agm2023no later than February 22, 2023.

3. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the annual fees of the members of the Board of Directors shall be EUR 70,000, the annual fee of the Vice Chair EUR 105,000 and the annual fee of the Chair EUR 140,000.

In addition, it is proposed that for Board and Committee meetings other than the meetings of the Audit Committee, the Board/Committee members shall be paid EUR 750 for meetings requiring travel within one (1) country and EUR 2,000 for meetings requiring international travel. The Chairs of the Board of Directors and said Committees shall be paid a fee of EUR 1,500 per meeting requiring travel within one (1) country and EUR 2,000 for meetings requiring international travel.

For the meetings of the Audit Committee, it is proposed that the Committee members be paid EUR 1,000 for meetings requiring travel within one (1) country and EUR 2,250 for meetings requiring international travel. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall be paid a fee of EUR 2,500 per meeting.