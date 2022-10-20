Fiske : Annual Report and Accounts for the 13 months ended 30 June 2022

Annual Report and Accounts For the period ended 30 June 2022 0

Contents Page Chairman's and Chief Executive's Report 2 Strategic Report 5 Directors' Report 8 Corporate Governance Statement 10 Directors' Responsibilities Statement 17 Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Fiske plc 18 Consolidated Statement of Total Comprehensive Income 27 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 28 Parent Company Statement of Financial Position 29 Group Statement of Changes in Equity 30 Parent Company Statement of Changes in Equity 31 Group and Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows 32 Notes to the Accounts 33 Company Information 56 Notice of Annual General Meeting 57 Notes to Notice of Annual General Meeting 59 1

Chairman's and Chief Executive's Report Trading and revenues Equity market returns were positive in the latter part of 2021, however it became clear in 2022 that much of the global economy had to contend with yet further supply chain disruption as consumers were released from their Covid restraints. This when coupled with higher commodity and energy prices and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine led to a steep sell-off in global indices. The performance of stock markets across the world has been very variable. In the UK, having remained lowly rated, indices have held up relatively well. For Fiske, the average monthly commissions were down by some 16% as the market conditions led to a lower level of trading activity. However, our monthly management fee revenue has been more resilient moving up by nearly 1% on an average monthly basis. Change of financial year-end Note that during the period, the Company changed its financial year end from May 31 to June 30. Reported revenue and expense items in this financial period to 30 June 2022 thus relate to 13 months of operations, whilst prior year comparatives to 31 May 2021, relate to 12 months. Costs Staff costs amount to some 59% of total costs (2021: 58%). During the period, efficiencies and more automation have meant that at 30 June 2022, we employed two fewer staff in settlement and administration, and meanwhile employed two more staff in fee-earning, client facing roles compared to May 2021. Nevertheless, total staff costs have increased. At the end of November 2021, we moved to new offices at 100 Wood Street after spending some 45 years at Salisbury House. The relocation gave rise to overlap premises costs including rent, rates, service charges, dilapidation charges and utilities for a period of just over three months which amounted to some £181,000. We now enjoy lower overall property costs and benefit from more modern offices. Operating expenses rose to £6.3m in the 13-month period to 30 June 2022 (12 months to May 2021: £5.7m); overall, the increase in the monthly run rate held to just under 2%. Outturn The Group made a pre-tax loss of £349,000 in the year. The cash flow arising from this is better by some £218,000 that is set aside annually for amortisation or impairment of goodwill or customer bases arising from past acquisitions. Euroclear Euroclear's operating income increased from €1,479M to €1,572M and its business income margin increased from 33% in 2020 to 37% in the year to December 2021. Their operating margin was stable at 40% in 2021 and net earnings per share increased to €146.9 in 2021 compared to €137.2 in 2020. There were several private transactions in Euroclear shares during the year and these have helped us to better assess the appropriate carrying value of our holding in our financial statements. Considering recent transaction prices in Euroclear shares, we have marked the carrying value of our investment up to €2,050 per share (2021: €1,600 per share) being £4.6m in total. This continues to represent a significant store of value on our balance sheet and the company paid us gross dividends amounting to €185,000 in the period. Fiske plc Page 2

Chairman's and Chief Executive's Report (continued) Restatement of accounts Following an internal review of the results in preparations for reporting the first half of the period, the Directors of the Company determined that certain one-off adjustments needed to be made to its accounts for the prior financial period. The prior period adjustment relates to the method of computation of accrued management fee revenue. It was discovered that incorrect dates had been used to calculate accrued revenue for a number of clients which meant revenue was recognised when it should not have been. There has been no impact on the client money or asset positions of our clients, and no impact on the Company's cash position. As a consequence of correcting this error group revenues for the year to May 2021 have reduced by £244k, trade and other receivables as at 31 May 2021 have reduced by £303k and retained earnings brought forward for the year ended 31 May 2021 have reduced by £59k. Comparative data in this report has been restated and the adjustments elaborated in notes to the accounts and the comments in this statement reflect these changes. Net assets Shareholder's funds amount to some £8.3m (2021: £7.8m) and within this we now hold some £3.2m (2021: £3.5m) of cash. Dividend The Board has resolved not to pay a dividend for the period to 30 June 2022 (2021: £nil). Impact of Covid-19 The impact of Covid-19 on our operations is very minimal. What is more important is the impact on the global economy as the world recovers from Covid-19, and how changing demand patterns have caused supply-chain and commodity shortage difficulties. Staff We would like to thank all members of staff for their continued commitment and perseverance. As a Company we have worked very effectively in both an entirely remote manner as well as adapting quickly to a hybrid model when we were able to access our offices again. Board Fiske was founded a little over forty-nine years ago in August 1973 such that we are now well into our 50th year of trading. In August 2023 we will celebrate our 50th anniversary and as your Founder and Chairman I have decided that this is an appropriate moment to hand over the reins. Accordingly, I will be stepping down as Chairman at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in November 2023 and handing over my investment management responsibilities for clients during the coming year. In anticipation of this change the Board will appoint Tony Pattison as Deputy Chairman from the conclusion of our Annual General Meeting ('AGM') this year. Tony is a former Chairman of Capital Gearing Trust plc and was the Chairman of Fieldings Investment Management at the time of our acquisition of this company in July 2017. Tony has been a director of the Company since 1 October 2018 and will be proposed as the new Chairman at our AGM in November 2023. He and I will work together during this year of transition to ensure a smooth handover of my clients and the responsibilities of the Chairman. Strategy We continue to implement our ongoing strategy to welcome new investment managers with established client relationships to increase our assets under management and advice. We believe that with our traditional values, modern systems and up to date regulatory framework we provide an attractive place to work for aspiring, independently minded private client investment managers. During the year we have refreshed our brand and completely redeveloped our website to show-case our customer offerings and to better communicate the experience of being a client of, or member of staff at Fiske. Fiske plc Page 3