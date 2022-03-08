Fiske : Interim Report and Accounts to November 2021 View the document

Chairman's Statement

Trading

In the half year to November 2021 UK markets were broadly level, and market activity was generally quieter.

However, our investment management fee income, which now represents 55% of our revenues, rose noticeably over the period. Our investment performance and new client wins over the six months to November 2021 resulted in our investment management fee income being ahead, by some 17%, of the equivalent period to November 2020.

In contrast, and as a result of less volatile market conditions, our commission revenues were softer when compared to the previous six months to May 2021, although they were around the same level as for the comparable period to November 2020. Overall, our revenues for the half year were £2.9m which is 6% higher than for the equivalent prior year period to November 2020.

Our operating expenses increased during the period partly due to relocation costs and partly due to restructuring costs incurred in anticipation of a smaller office footprint. At the end of November, we moved to new modern offices at 100 Wood Street after spending some 45 years at Salisbury House. We expect to benefit from the reduction in overall property costs in the second half of our financial year which will now run to 30 June 2022. This follows our recent decision to change our accounting year end to 30 June.

Following an internal review of the results for the first half of the year, the Directors of the Company determined that certain one-off adjustments needed to be made to its accounts for the prior financial period. These are related to the method of computation of accrued management fee revenue. There has been no impact on the client money or asset positions of our clients, and no impact on the Company's cash position. As a consequence, group revenues for the year to May 2021 have been restated downwards by 4% and balance sheets commensurately corrected. Comparative data in this report has been restated and the adjustments elaborated in notes to the accounts and the comments in this statement reflect these changes.

Overall, our operating results for the half year to 30 November 2021 show a loss of £179,000 compared to the restated loss of £97,000 in the half year to November 2020. Our pre-tax losses were £6,000 (November 2020: restated loss of £103,000) for the period following receipt of the dividend of £183,000 for our shareholding in Euroclear.

Our cash balances continue to rise, reaching £3.6m at the end of November.

Markets

The final three months of the calendar year 2021 produced the UK's fifth consecutive positive quarterly equity market return despite increased volatility created by the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Although more transmissible and infectious, it would seem it is less virulent, and that vaccinations and boosters have produced the level of protection hoped for.

With the market impact of the pandemic beginning to recede, inflation has now become a major concern and increasingly central banks are accepting that the current increase is not transitory and are responding by raising interest rates and/or by withdrawing Covid-induced financial support measures and monetary stimulus. Higher commodity and energy prices, rising demand, supply chain disruption and wage pressures are just some of the issues driving up the cost of living.