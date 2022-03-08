Fiske : Interim Report and Accounts to November 2021 View the document

Log in
Fiske : Interim Report and Accounts to November 2021

03/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
Half Yearly Financial Report

30 November 2021

Chairman's Statement

Trading

In the half year to November 2021 UK markets were broadly level, and market activity was generally quieter.

However, our investment management fee income, which now represents 55% of our revenues, rose noticeably over the period. Our investment performance and new client wins over the six months to November 2021 resulted in our investment management fee income being ahead, by some 17%, of the equivalent period to November 2020.

In contrast, and as a result of less volatile market conditions, our commission revenues were softer when compared to the previous six months to May 2021, although they were around the same level as for the comparable period to November 2020. Overall, our revenues for the half year were £2.9m which is 6% higher than for the equivalent prior year period to November 2020.

Our operating expenses increased during the period partly due to relocation costs and partly due to restructuring costs incurred in anticipation of a smaller office footprint. At the end of November, we moved to new modern offices at 100 Wood Street after spending some 45 years at Salisbury House. We expect to benefit from the reduction in overall property costs in the second half of our financial year which will now run to 30 June 2022. This follows our recent decision to change our accounting year end to 30 June.

Following an internal review of the results for the first half of the year, the Directors of the Company determined that certain one-off adjustments needed to be made to its accounts for the prior financial period. These are related to the method of computation of accrued management fee revenue. There has been no impact on the client money or asset positions of our clients, and no impact on the Company's cash position. As a consequence, group revenues for the year to May 2021 have been restated downwards by 4% and balance sheets commensurately corrected. Comparative data in this report has been restated and the adjustments elaborated in notes to the accounts and the comments in this statement reflect these changes.

Overall, our operating results for the half year to 30 November 2021 show a loss of £179,000 compared to the restated loss of £97,000 in the half year to November 2020. Our pre-tax losses were £6,000 (November 2020: restated loss of £103,000) for the period following receipt of the dividend of £183,000 for our shareholding in Euroclear.

Our cash balances continue to rise, reaching £3.6m at the end of November.

Markets

The final three months of the calendar year 2021 produced the UK's fifth consecutive positive quarterly equity market return despite increased volatility created by the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Although more transmissible and infectious, it would seem it is less virulent, and that vaccinations and boosters have produced the level of protection hoped for.

With the market impact of the pandemic beginning to recede, inflation has now become a major concern and increasingly central banks are accepting that the current increase is not transitory and are responding by raising interest rates and/or by withdrawing Covid-induced financial support measures and monetary stimulus. Higher commodity and energy prices, rising demand, supply chain disruption and wage pressures are just some of the issues driving up the cost of living.

Fiske plc Page 1

Chairman's Statement

continued

On the geo-political front, the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the imposition of sanctions on Russia by Western nations is also of concern. The failure to find a diplomatic solution before Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border might also embolden China to make more aggressive moves on Taiwan.

Since the turn of the year, market leadership has also shifted dramatically away from highly valued US technology growth stocks and pandemic beneficiaries towards higher yielding value situations found in the "old economy" sectors that are so predominant in the UK equity market. The relatively low ratings of many of the UK's major companies is also attracting the interest of activist investors. As a result, the US and UK markets have become disconnected with the latter moving ahead whilst the US market and the NASDAQ market are falling.

Outlook

We expect to see continuing turbulence in markets. Many shares that comprise the NASDAQ index have experienced a torrid time of late with some substantial intraday falls leading to major value destruction. This trend may continue for a while as speculative positions unwind, and share price ratings fall back to more realistic levels.

Interest rates are almost certain to rise further over the next 12 months, albeit from historically low levels. Against a backdrop of rising inflation rates, investment in real assets particularly in shares trading at reasonable valuations in companies with enough pricing power to underpin real earnings growth is likely to find favour. Overall, we look forward to identifying attractive investment opportunities for our clients that will no doubt be forthcoming in the coming months.

From an operational standpoint we are settling into our new offices well and look forward to the benefits that our reduced property costs and non-recurring restructuring costs will provide for the further development of the business.

Clive Fiske Harrison

James P Q Harrison

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

28 February 2022

Page 2 Fiske plc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Total Comprehensive Income

for the six months ended 30 November 2021

Six months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

30 November 2021

30 November 2020

31 May 2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Note

(restated)

(restated)

Revenues

2

2,856

2,699

5,854

Operating expenses

(3,035)

(2,796)

(5,716)

Operating (Loss)/Profit

(179)

(97)

138

Investment revenue

183

-

237

Finance income

-

-

-

Finance costs

(10)

(6)

(9)

(Loss)/Profit on ordinary activities

(6)

(103)

366

before taxation

Taxation

0

1

(43)

(Loss)/Profit on ordinary activities after

taxation

(6)

(102)

323

Other comprehensive (expense)/income

Items that may subsequently be reclassified

to profit or loss

Movement in unrealised appreciation of

investments

(35)

222

75

Deferred tax on movement in unrealised

appreciation of investments

(162)

(37)

(12)

Net other comprehensive

(197)

185

63

(expense)/income

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for

the period/year attributable to equity

shareholders

(203)

83

386

Profit/(Loss) Earnings per ordinary share

(pence)

3

Basic

(0.1)p

(0.9)p

2.8p

Diluted

(0.1)p

(0.9)p

2.8p

All results are from continuing operations and are attributable to equity shareholders of the parent Company.

Fiske plc Page 3

Disclaimer

Fiske plc published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
