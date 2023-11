Fiske plc is a United Kingdom-based independent investment and wealth management company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiary undertakings is the provision of financial intermediation, which consists of private client and institutional stockbroking, and private client investment management. It offers services to individuals, professional advisers, and companies and trusts. It also runs the Ocean Equity Fund. The Company offers three levels of services to individuals, such as discretionary, where the portfolio is managed by the Company's investment managers; advisory managed, where the Company's investment advisors provide clients with advice in relation to their portfolios, and execution only, where clients wish to deal but do not receive investment advice. It also offers additional services, which include stockbroking services, including individual savings accounts (ISAs), self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs) and Small Self-Administered Schemes (SSASs).