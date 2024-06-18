June 18 - Fisker filed for bankruptcy protection late on Monday as deal talks with a big automaker collapsed, exposing the electric vehicle startup to the fallout of a rapid cash burn to deliver Ocean SUVs in the United States and Europe.

The EV maker's unit, Fisker Group Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing estimated assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion and liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million. (Reporting by Akash Sriram, Arsheeya Bajwa and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)