Fisker Inc. is building a technology-enabled, asset-light automotive business model for automotive industry. The Company is focused on vehicle development and sales and services. The Company is involved in designing and developing electric vehicles. The Company's Fisker Flexible Platform Agnostic Design (FF-PAD) is a process that allows the design and development of a vehicle to be adapted to any given EV platform in the specific segment size. Its segments include White space segment, Value segment, and Conservative premium segment. The Company intends to offer third-party insurance to its customers to provide insurance against certain risks, including auto liability and physical damage, general liability and products liability. The Company intends to market and sell its vehicles directly to customers using its digital platforms, including the Flexee App and Website. The Company has not generated any revenue.

