Feb 16 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Fisker said it had received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange as its stock had closed below $1 on average for 30 consecutive trading days. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
