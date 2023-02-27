Advanced search
    FSR   US33813J1060

FISKER INC.

(FSR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:42 2023-02-27 am EST
6.910 USD   +21.65%
09:19aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:17aFisker inc - logistic costs and container prices have reduced me…
RE
09:17aFisker inc - expect battery material prices to continue to decl…
RE
FISKER INC - EXPECT BATTERY MATERIAL PRICES TO CONTINUE TO DECL…

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
FISKER INC - EXPECT BATTERY MATERIAL PRICES TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THROUGHOUT 2023


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FISKER INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,95 M - -
Net income 2022 -501 M - -
Net Debt 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 772 M 1 772 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1 977x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart FISKER INC.
Duration : Period :
Fisker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FISKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,68 $
Average target price 12,44 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Fisker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Geeta Gupta-Fisker Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Burkhard J. Huhnke Chief Technology Officer
Roderick K. Randall Independent Director
Wendy J. Greuel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISKER INC.-21.87%1 772
TESLA, INC.59.83%622 949
LI AUTO INC.13.87%22 694
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-6.02%15 951
LUCID GROUP, INC.24.60%15 567
NIO INC.-4.62%15 368