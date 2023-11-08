Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today adjusted the timing for the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Fisker plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2023, and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The timing of the appointment of a new chief accounting officer effective November 6, 2023 and the departure of the former chief accounting officer effective October 27, 2023 has delayed the completion of the financial statements and related disclosures. Fisker will file a Form 12b-25 notification and currently expects to file its Form 10-Q by November 14, 2023.

