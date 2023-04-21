Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fisker Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSR   US33813J1060

FISKER INC.

(FSR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07:39 2023-04-21 am EDT
4.385 USD   -4.47%
10:29aFisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast
BU
04/19Fisker Ocean Wins 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, Best Electric Vehicle
BU
04/12Optimized Engineering Leads All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to Another European Market-leading Combined WLTP Range
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast

04/21/2023 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

In addition, Fisker will once again provide shareholders the ability to submit and upvote questions to management through a shareholder Q&A platform. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Say platform link available on our website; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call and can also be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of Fisker’s IR website. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FISKER INC.
10:29aFisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast
BU
04/19Fisker Ocean Wins 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, Best Electric Vehicle
BU
04/12Optimized Engineering Leads All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to Another European M..
BU
04/06Fisker Completes Testing for Ocean Sports Utility Vehicle in US, Expects Full European ..
MT
04/06Fisker Completes All Applicable FMVSS Testing for Fisker Ocean SUV; Company Awaiting Of..
BU
03/27Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Late Monday
MT
03/27Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gaining Monday Afternoon
MT
03/27Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Monday
MT
03/27Sector Update: Consumer
MT
03/27Fisker Says Electric SUV Ocean Extreme Exceeded Its Range Forecast
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISKER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 147 M - -
Net income 2023 -163 M - -
Net Debt 2023 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 469 M 1 469 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart FISKER INC.
Duration : Period :
Fisker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,59 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Fisker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Geeta Gupta-Fisker CFO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Burkhard J. Huhnke Chief Technology Officer
Roderick K. Randall Independent Director
Wendy J. Greuel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISKER INC.-36.86%1 469
TESLA, INC.32.32%516 567
LI AUTO INC.13.38%22 596
NIO INC.-15.08%13 682
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.51%12 936
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-32.99%11 450
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer