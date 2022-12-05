Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fisker Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSR   US33813J1060

FISKER INC.

(FSR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
7.380 USD   -3.28%
Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fisker Inc.; CAO John Finnucan Also Purchases 450 Shares
BU
12/02Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Get Afternoon Boost, Lifting Staples to Positive Ground
MT
12/02Sector Update: Consumer
MT
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fisker Inc.; CAO John Finnucan Also Purchases 450 Shares

12/05/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker on Monday purchased 33,700 shares of Fisker Class A common stock.

Henrik and Geeta co-founded Fisker Inc. in 2016. The all-electric carmaker became publicly traded on the NYSE in October 2020.

In addition to the Fiskers, Chief Accounting Officer John Finnucan on Monday purchased 450.095 shares of Class A stock in the company.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.


© Business Wire 2022
05:54pFisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fiske..
BU
12/02Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Get Afternoon Boost, Lifting Staples to Pos..
MT
12/02Sector Update: Consumer
MT
12/02Fisker Denies Short-Seller's Allegations of Undisclosed Bank Guarantees With Magna Inte..
MT
12/01Fisker Confirms No Bank Guarantee With Magna and Owns Intellectual Property for the Fis..
BU
12/01Fisker's cash tied up in bank guarantees, short-seller report says
RE
11/30Evercore ISI Starts Fisker at Outperform With $15 Price Target
MT
11/17Fisker Begins Production of Fisker Ocean Electric Sport Utility Vehicle
MT
11/17Fisker Ocean : World's Most Sustainable Vehicle Starts Production on Schedule
BU
11/17Fisker Inc. Commences Production of the Fisker Ocean All-Electric SUV on Schedule
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,22 M - -
Net income 2022 -506 M - -
Net cash 2022 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 380 M 2 380 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1 011x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart FISKER INC.
Fisker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FISKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,63 $
Average target price 12,80 $
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Fisker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Geeta Gupta-Fisker Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Burkhard J. Huhnke Chief Technology Officer
Roderick K. Randall Independent Director
Wendy J. Greuel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISKER INC.-51.49%2 380
TESLA, INC.-44.68%615 320
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.76%28 881
LI AUTO INC.-29.03%22 228
NIO INC.-58.55%21 697
LUCID GROUP, INC.-73.32%17 056