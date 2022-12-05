Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fisker Inc.; CAO John Finnucan Also Purchases 450 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker on Monday purchased 33,700 shares of Fisker Class A common stock.

Henrik and Geeta co-founded Fisker Inc. in 2016. The all-electric carmaker became publicly traded on the NYSE in October 2020.

In addition to the Fiskers, Chief Accounting Officer John Finnucan on Monday purchased 450.095 shares of Class A stock in the company.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005823/en/