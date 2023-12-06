Official FISKER INC. press release

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker made the following statement:

“I believe the negative reports about the company have been overblown. We have made considerable progress on our business plan and achieved many firsts in the industry, including launching in 11 countries to date and delivering the most sustainable EV with the longest range in our category. Fundamentally, our business is making positive strides each day and I believe we have compelling long-term opportunities. The Fisker team are shareholders, and I am a significant shareholder in the company as well. I believe the current share price does not reflect our accomplishments and our long-term opportunities. Our teams are working tirelessly to scale our operations and to continue to execute on our innovative business model. We just delivered our first vehicles from our new Oklahoma and New York locations, and I am looking forward to sharing regular updates on our momentum. We plan the next business update later this month.”

