The Fisker Electrified Tour starts today in Sunrise, FL and Nashville, TN offering prospective customers the opportunity to test drive the award-winning Fisker Ocean. Tour stops include cities in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Illinois. Fisker expects to conduct over 2,500 Fisker Ocean test drives. The Fisker Electrified Tour will conclude on March 31st.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, starts a country-wide Fisker Electrified Tour across 17 cities in 11 US states.

Fisker electrified tour starts today with stops in 17 cities across 11 US states. Photo credit Fisker

The Fisker Electrified Tour begins in Sunrise, FL and Nashville, TN offering prospective customers the opportunity to test drive the award-winning Fisker Ocean with product experts. The tour includes stops in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Illinois. Fisker expects to conduct over 2,500 test drives by the time the tour concludes on March 31st.

“We’ve had huge customer demand to test drive the world’s most sustainable vehicle, and we’ve listened,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Our team is on the road, ready to give families, EV enthusiasts, and first-time EV buyers the chance to drive the Ocean, and to enjoy the vehicle’s innovative design and world-class leading features.”

In the US, Fisker currently has a Fisker Lounge at The Grove in Los Angeles and a Fisker Lounge at the Meatpacking District in New York City. The Fisker Lounge locations are open Monday-Sunday for customers to visit, experience the Ocean, and learn more about vehicle design to vehicle end of use through a sustainability lens. In addition to Fisker Lounges, customers may visit a Fisker Dealer Partner near their area to test drive the all-electric Fisker Ocean in the future.

The Ocean Extreme has an EPA range of 360 mi 1, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class in the US 2, and a WLTP range of 707 km /439 UK miles 3, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, uses over 110 lbs. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles / 2,400 km a year of range 4.

1 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

2 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.

3 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

4 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

