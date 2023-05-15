Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fisker Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSR   US33813J1060

FISKER INC.

(FSR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:20:21 2023-05-15 am EDT
6.200 USD   +1.81%
07:18aFisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean
BU
05/10EV maker Rivian takes bold bet with higher-priced vehicles amid heating competition
RE
05/10RF Lafferty Adjusts Fisker's Price Target to $12 From $15, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean

05/15/2023 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Fisker begins ramping up production to meet customer demand for the electric Fisker Ocean
  • Next phase of Fisker Ocean One deliveries will start in June in European and US markets

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, is commencing the next phase of production as it accelerates its global launch of the electric Fisker Ocean SUV, and is planning to deliver to next customers across Europe and US markets starting in June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005448/en/

Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June. Photo credit: Fisker

Fisker ramps up production for customer cars to enable deliveries in June. Photo credit: Fisker

As previously announced, Fisker expects to gradually ramp up production over the course of May and plans to build 1,400-1,700 vehicles by end of June, provided all partners deliver.1 The company plans to increase production further during Q3 2023 to support the delivery roll-out in the rest of its global launch markets and support its 2023 volume forecast of 32,000-36,000 vehicles.

“Consistent with our brand’s commitment, we are going to give extra attention to detail on each vehicle ensuring a great customer experience, since these are built for our first volume deliveries and marketing purposes such as test drives,” says CEO Henrik Fisker. “I am excited about our next customers’ deliveries coming up, and we will inform our first customers shortly on timing as we are finalizing the schedule now.”

Today, Fisker is beginning to gradually ramp-up production while working with the supply chain to ensure all are capable of meeting the brand’s volume and quality expectations.1 Included in the Fisker Ocean Ones to be produced in May are the first US-bound units for customer deliveries and marketing purposes, which are expected to start arriving in June.

Both the Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims achieve a confirmed combined WLTP range of up to 707 km2, which is the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today. Fisker Ocean Extreme and One trims are expected to receive EPA range and regulatory approval and CARB Executive Order later this month.

Customers can explore the Fisker Ocean and specify their own vehicle via the Fisker website.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Production numbers are subject to suppliers delivering the required number of high-quality parts which enables manufacturing to produce high quality vehicles.
2 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FISKER INC.
07:18aFisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean
BU
05/10EV maker Rivian takes bold bet with higher-priced vehicles amid heating competition
RE
05/10RF Lafferty Adjusts Fisker's Price Target to $12 From $15, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/10Rivian results charge up shares amid EV startup gloom
RE
05/09News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/09Industrials Up on Economic, Debt-Limit Debate Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/09US shares of EV makers skid after Lucid, Fisker target cuts
RE
05/09FISKER INC./DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/09The market in "wait-and-see" mode
MS
05/09Nikola to pause truck production after posting bigger quarterly loss
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FISKER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 747 M - -
Net income 2023 -303 M - -
Net Debt 2023 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 011 M 2 011 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart FISKER INC.
Duration : Period :
Fisker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,09 $
Average target price 10,89 $
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Fisker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Geeta Gupta-Fisker CFO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Burkhard J. Huhnke Chief Technology Officer
Roderick K. Randall Independent Director
Wendy J. Greuel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISKER INC.-16.23%2 011
TESLA, INC.36.37%532 413
LI AUTO INC.44.31%28 847
NIO INC.-18.46%13 274
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.07%12 911
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.95%12 127
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer