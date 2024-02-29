By Ben Glickman

Fisker is in talks with a large automaker about a potential deal as financial challenges mount at the electric-vehicle maker.

Fisker is cutting about 15% of its workforce as it looks to conserve cash and searches for additional financing. The plans come after the company on Thursday posted a wider loss for the fourth-quarter compared to last year.

The stock fell 26% in late trading to 54 cents. As of Thursday's close, shares were down 55% since the start of the year.

Fisker said it may need to seek additional equity or debt financing if current resources fall short of its requirements over the next year. The company may have to pare down investment in product development and operations if it cannot get that funding.

Fisker signaled Thursday that outside help may be on the way. The company is negotiating with a "large automaker" about a transaction which could include an investment in the company, a joint development and North American manufacturing, the company said.

More immediately, Fisker is cutting jobs, which it said were primarily related to a shift in sales strategy to a dealer partner model.

The company also plans to reduce its physical footprint and cut other expenses.

Fisker in early January opted to abandon a direct-to-consumer sales model popular among EV startups. Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said at the time that its lack of dealerships had hampered sales, especially as the company eyes launches of new EV models.

That shift in strategy has led to weaker sales of Fisker vehicles, the company said Thursday.

The startup also said it was in discussions with an existing noteholder about potentially making an additional investment.

Fisker reported a loss of $1.23 a share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 54 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a per-share loss of 23 cents.

Fisker said a large portion of its net loss was from a non-cash fair value adjustment linked to its senior convertible notes due in 2025.

Revenue came to $200.1 million, missing the $327.7 million expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The company said the result excludes $44.6 million in deferred revenue.

The company is expecting 20,000 to 22,000 vehicle deliveries in 2024, compared with 4,929 the previous year.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

