Fisker Inc. Adds Experienced Global Manufacturing Executive as Company Grows Toward Target of Producing One Million Vehicles Annually In 2027

Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – names Alpay Uguz as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing, reporting to CEO Henrik Fisker, effective immediately.

Fisker Inc. names Alpay Uguz as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing, reporting to CEO Henrik Fisker, effective immediately. In his role at Fisker, Alpay will oversee the company’s global manufacturing as Fisker grows towards its goal of producing one million vehicles annually in 2027. Alpay will focus on lean manufacturing and innovative techniques to reduce parts starting from the earliest development phase. (Photo credit: M. Mueller)

In his role at Fisker, Alpay will oversee the company’s global manufacturing as Fisker grows towards its goal of producing one million vehicles annually in 2027. Alpay will focus on lean manufacturing and innovative techniques to reduce parts starting from the earliest development phase.

"Alpay's wealth of hands-on, global manufacturing experience will boost Fisker's already ultra-fast development process, creating greater efficiency by incorporating the latest in new manufacturing methods," CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker said. “Alpay and his team will integrate advanced manufacturing processes early in the vehicle design and engineering phases. We are developing a seamless approach from design to production with faster assembly times, ultimately providing high-quality vehicles optimized for cost and service to our customers."

"I'm excited to apply my knowledge of lean manufacturing deployment, new product launches, and appreciation for innovation in Fisker's fast-paced environment, utilizing my cross-cultural experience working in China, Germany, the UK, and the US," Uguz said.

Before joining Fisker, Alpay worked at BMW's production facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina as the general manager of the brand's SUVs.

