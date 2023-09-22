On September 19, 2023, John C. Finnucan IV, the chief accounting officer of Fisker Inc. (the Company), provided notice of his intent to resign from the Company to become the chief financial officer of a private company that is focused on refueling solutions. Mr. Finnucan?s departure is not related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company, or any issues regarding accounting policies or practices. The Company has commenced searching for candidates to replace Mr. Finnucan.

To help facilitate an orderly transition to the next chief accounting officer of the Company, Mr. Finnucan will remain an employee of the Company through at least October 27, 2023.