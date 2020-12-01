Log in
FISKER INC.

(FSR)
Fisker Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

12/01/2020 | 05:34pm EST
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – developer of the world’s most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles – announced today that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Mr. Fisker’s “Fireside Chat” will be hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 1:10 p.m. ET to 1:40 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” "expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into platform and manufacturing contracts with Magna International Inc., or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -61,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -149x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 373 M 5 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,00 $
Last Close Price 19,38 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Fisker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Geeta Gupta-Fisker Chief Financial Officer & Director
Burkhard J. Huhnke Chief Technology Officer
Martin T. Welch Senior Vice President-Engineering
Roderick K. Randall Independent Director
