Fisker is official automotive sponsor of Art of Elysium’s “Heaven 2024” gala Event VIPs who arrived at event in Fisker Ocean include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Kumail Nanjiani, Jason Segel, Heidi and Leni Klum, Yetide Badaki, Patton Oswalt, Shanola Hampton, Christina Hendricks, Mira Sorvino, Nikka Costa, Jeremy O. Harris, and Shepherd Fairey

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced that the award-winning Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV was the official automotive sponsor of The Art of Elysium’s “Heaven 2024” gala event, held at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

FISKER IS OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE SPONSOR OF ART OF ELYSIUM’S “HEAVEN 2024” GALA. Image credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

22 all-electric Fisker Oceans shuttled VIP attendees to the “Heaven 2024” gala event on Saturday January 6, and Fisker’s upcoming Alaska pickup truck was prominently displayed.

Event sponsor The Art of Elysium is a non-profit artist organization that supports underserved communities in Los Angeles through art and social change programs.

Event presenters and performers arriving in the Fisker Ocean included Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Jason Segel, Yetide Badaki, Patton Oswalt, Shanola Hampton, Mira Sorvino, Nikka Costa, Christian Weissmann and Julian Flores, and event emcee Jeremy O. Harris.

Attendees arriving in the Ocean included Heidi and Leni Klum, Joe Manganiello, Christina Hendricks, Ashley and Topher Grace, Caleb Landry Jones, Ali and AJ Mischalka, Kelsey Offield, and Kumail Nanjiani, as well as previous “Heaven” award winners Amy Smart, Mark Mothersbaugh, Cara Santana, and Shepherd Fairey.

The event, celebrating The Art of Elysium’s 25th anniversary, honored writer, producer and director Neil Gaiman, winner of The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Visionary Award, who turned the Wiltern Theatre into an art installation of his vision of heaven.

Fisker is currently delivering the all-electric Ocean SUV in the US, Canada, and Europe. In the US, the Ocean has an EPA range of 360 mi 1, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class 2. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, uses over 110 lbs. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles /year of range 3.

Customers can learn more and order the Fisker Ocean and fiskerinc.com.

1 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

2 Mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000.

3 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

