Official FISKER INC. press release

The all-electric Fisker Ocean, Fisker's debut vehicle, wins two prizes at Automobile Awards 2023, the French mobility awards competition Fisker Ocean EV awarded Best Full Electric Vehicle 2023 and SUV of the Year 2023 The Fisker Ocean is the first double-winner in the history of the French award competition Henrik Fisker and team are proud to win French prizes awarded on criteria of innovation, utility, practicality, aesthetics, technology, and value

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the Fisker Ocean has won both Best Full Electric Vehicle and SUV of the Year at the Automobile Awards 2023, the prestigious French mobility awards competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214438751/en/

Fisker Inc., driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the Fisker Ocean has won both Best Full Electric Vehicle and SUV of the Year at the Automobile Awards 2023, the prestigious French mobility awards competition. The Automobile Awards, first awarded in 2018, is rapidly becoming one of the most prized awards in France, recognizing outstanding achievement in automobile design, engineering, and technology from a competing pool of over 50 global brands. A French jury of 20 automotive and design experts recognized the all-electric Fisker Ocean on criteria of innovation, utility, practicality, aesthetics, technology, and overall value. Photo credit: Fisker

The Automobile Awards, first awarded in 2018, is rapidly becoming one of the most prized awards in France, recognizing outstanding achievement in automobile design, engineering, and technology from a competing pool of over 50 global brands. A French jury of 20 automotive and design experts recognized the all-electric Fisker Ocean on criteria of innovation, utility, practicality, aesthetics, technology, and overall value.

The jury selected the Ocean as the first double winner in its history, awarding prizes for:

Full Electric Vehicle of the Year (ABB E-mobility Award), recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and value in an EV. The all-electric Ocean SUV won in an open competition against all EV model types, including compacts, sedans, coupes, and small, mid-size and full-size SUVs.

(ABB E-mobility Award), recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and value in an EV. The all-electric Ocean SUV won in an open competition against all EV model types, including compacts, sedans, coupes, and small, mid-size and full-size SUVs. SUV of the Year (EV Park Award), recognizing the most innovative SUV of the year. The Ocean was selected for its outstanding aesthetics, practicality, and technology in Sport Utility Vehicle design, in an open category competition against 20 other electric, hybrid, diesel, and gas SUVs.

"I’m really proud the Automobile Awards jury thinks not only do we have the best EV, but also that we have the best SUV in the French market,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "These awards show that we can deliver value to our customers , compete against gasoline and hybrid vehicles, and other EVs, and be recognized as the preferred choice for our sustainability, innovation, good design, and 43,990 € entry price in France. We built our company to make the world's most emotional and sustainable vehicles, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move the world toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility.”

He added, “I’ve always believed that great design can change lives because it’s an emotional experience, and we're honored that the Automobile Awards jury recognized the Ocean for this. Our goal for the Fisker Ocean was for everything about it – exterior, interior, and technology features -- to be simple, intuitive, and delightful.”

Built at a carbon-neutral facility in Graz, Austria, the all-electric Fisker Ocean is made with materials carefully selected to reduce environmental impact, including more than 50 kg of recycled polymers, bio-based content, and other recycled materials. While keeping the design language and form factor of an SUV, the aerodynamic silhouette and low, wide stance add efficiency to the Ocean's range; the confirmed WLTP range of 707 km gives the Fisker Ocean Extreme the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe 1. The SolarSky integrates solar panels onto a panoramic glass power roof, adding up to 2,400 km of solar-powered range per year 2.

The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV marries a sleek, futuristic exterior design with a modern, tech-driven in-car experience. The exterior is defined by a sports car look, feel, and dynamic, with elegant arcs, clean surfaces, and smooth highlights. Larger 22" wheels ground the Ocean's balanced proportions. Slim, wrap-around lighting integrates into body panels concealing ADAS sensors and the world's first digital radar in a consumer vehicle. With one button, California Mode simultaneously opens the SolarSky roof and all windows for a convertible, California feel.

The Automobile Awards 2023 for Best Full Electric Vehicle and SUV of the Year were accepted by the Fisker team at the Automobile Awards gala event on Dec. 14, 2023, at the Automobile Club de France in Paris.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

2 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady highway driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Fisker Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214438751/en/