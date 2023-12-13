Official FISKER INC. press release

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, has opened a showroom, service, and delivery center near San Diego.

Fisker Inc., driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, has opened a showroom, service, and delivery center near San Diego. The facility is a Fisker Center+ and is located in Vista, California, approximately 20 minutes from downtown San Diego by car. The 32,000 square-foot facility was formerly a dealership operated by a major automaker. It has now been productively repurposed to support the growth of a sustainable EV startup.

The facility is a Fisker Center+ and is located in Vista, California, approximately 20 minutes from downtown San Diego by car. The 32,000 square-foot facility was formerly a dealership operated by a major automaker. It has now been productively repurposed to support the growth of a sustainable EV startup.

“San Diego is just south of our headquarters in Los Angeles and is a city that embodies the Southern California lifestyle that has shaped our brand,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We have many customers in the area and are excited that we have opened this Center+ to enhance their overall ownership experience.”

The facility opened officially on Nov. 24 and expands a rapidly growing real estate footprint for Fisker, in both the US and Europe. Since the Vista Center+ was activated, staff based there have conducted 158 test drives to date. Moving forward, Fisker expects to complete over 50 test drives per day at the Center+.

The Fisker Vista Center+ is located at 1715 Hacienda Drive; its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday.

