Fisker hosted the European premiere of Rōnin, PEAR, and Alaska in Munich, releasing more details for European markets. Ahead of IAA Mobility 2023, Fisker showcased its future product portfolio at an exclusive event, along with its sustainability and ESG vision driving its mission to become the world’s most sustainable carmaker. Rōnin, PEAR, and Alaska were presented by Founder, CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. High-resolution event imagery is available here.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, last night showcased for the first time in Europe its vision for a sustainable all-electric vehicle line-up through 2026: the Rōnin four-door convertible GT sports car; the PEAR sustainable city EV; and the Alaska all-electric pickup truck.

The Fisker Rōnin, PEAR, and Alaska make their European debut in Munich ahead of IAA Mobility 2023. Image credit: Fisker Inc.

On stage at an exclusive event in Motorworld Munich, the night before the start of IAA Mobility 2023, Founder, Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker presented the three new models to the gathered audience of media and other invited guests, delivering more details for European markets and sharing Fisker’s vision for a clean future for all.

As customer deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV continue in Fisker’s European and North American launch markets, Fisker detailed the concepts behind each new model as well as the philosophy of the entire product portfolio, and further explored the next phase of Fisker’s product strategy.

“Through our signature blend of design, innovation, and sustainability, Fisker is committed to bringing unique and exciting experiences to European drivers that transcend traditional vehicle categories,” said Henrik Fisker. “Today’s premiere of Rōnin, PEAR, and Alaska in Europe reinforces the strength of that commitment and is a compelling showcase for the innovative and sustainable line-up we have in store.”

Details on the newly revealed vehicles are as follows:

Rōnin is the world’s first all-electric four-door convertible GT sports car.

A true five-seat GT with a foldable carbon fiber hard-top convertible, butterfly doors, a high-tech luxury interior, and uniquely futuristic exterior design.

Exquisitely crafted to embody the spirit of a classic grand tourer updated for the digital era, Rōnin is designed for long-distance cruising through the Alps, or driving from Paris to the south of France on a single charge.

An integrated battery pack powers Rōnin to a targeted 1,000 km (600+ miles) range*

A triple-motor all-wheel drive powertrain is projected to deliver massive 1,000-plus horsepower, 0-100 km/h / 0-60 mph in approximately 2.3 / 2.0 seconds, and a projected top speed of 275 km/h (170 mph)*.

A showcase for Fisker engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities, Rōnin will be ultra-luxury priced at €425,500 / £371,900 and hand-built with a limited number of 999 total vehicles, with deliveries targeted to start in the second half of 2025**.

PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is Fisker’s vision of a sustainable EV as a connected mobility device.

A category-breaking lifestyle vehicle approximately 4.5 m long and built on Fisker’s SLV-1 platform, PEAR is built using Fisker’s Steel++ development process, resulting in the use of 35% fewer parts than other EVs in class.

Features a highly connected and revolutionary electrical engineering architecture, and the first implementation of the Fisker Blade, the company’s in-house-designed high-performance computer.

Unique Houdini Trunk (hideaway liftgate) and a front storage compartment called the Froot (“front boot”) simplify cargo loading in typically tight European city parking.

Compact body length delivers sporty handling, while allowing room for spacious and modular interior with seating options for five or six passengers.

Futuristic design includes an ultra-wide wraparound windscreen, sculptural exterior design, slim LED lighting, and optional 17.1-inch rotating screen.

Designed to be the future of clean and affordable mobility for a global mass market, PEAR will be available in four trim levels with different battery sizes; two battery options will provide an estimated range of either 320 km (WLTP estimate), aimed at being the lightest and most sustainable version, or an estimated 560 km range (WLTP estimate) for longer trips.* The vehicle is projected to deliver a base 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds / 0-100 km/h of 6.8 seconds *.

PEAR is scheduled to be available from mid-2025, with pricing for the four trims starting at a base price in Germany of €32,900 with VAT, before any incentives; base price in UK of £30,900 with VAT, before any incentives. **

Alaska is Fisker’s versatile, advanced, and powerful all-electric four-door pickup truck.

Built on an extended adaptation of Fisker Ocean’s platform called the FT31, Alaska is the company’s “everything” vehicle: flexible cargo capacity, sporty handling and driving dynamics combined with luxury SUV comfort, and everything that discerning buyers expect in the growing pickup-truck market.

Built for multiple cargo configurations, including a cargo bed extendable from 1.4 m / 4.5 feet to 2.3 m / 7.5 feet to 2.8 m / 9.2 feet, and a Houdini bed divider which hides away to connect cargo bed and rear cabin, with rear seats protected by fold-up panels.

Designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable EV pickup truck.

Shares the Fisker Ocean’s modern design DNA and fast, fun, road-holding EV performance, with the choice of two battery packs – 75 kWh and 113 kWh, projected range of 370-547 km (230-340 miles) and projected 0-100 km/h / 0-60 mph time from 4.3-7.7 seconds / 3.9-7.2 seconds. *

Expected deliveries in 2025; prices starting at a base price in Germany of €49,900 with VAT, before incentives; base price in UK of £47,900 with VAT, before incentives **.

*PEAR, Rōnin, and Alaska are in development and this press release contains Fisker’s targeted specifications. The targeted range and other specifications are based upon Fisker internal simulations and are subject to change.

** This press release contains Fisker’s preliminary pricing. The final prices will stay within this range but are subject to change.

