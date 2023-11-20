By Stephen Nakrosis

Electric vehicle maker Fisker said Monday it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the company wasn't in compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards as a result of failure to timely file its 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company had previously said its filing of the quarterly 10-Q would be delayed and had filed a notification of late filing with the SEC.

Fisker said it "dedicated significant resources" to finalizing the consolidated financial statements and related disclosures to be included in the Form 10-Q, but was unable to file before November 14, the extension provided by its late filing notification.

Fisker said it is "working diligently to ensure appropriate disclosures are made in the Form 10-Q and expects to file the Form 10-Q within the next few days."

Also on Monday, Fisker confirmed the departure of Chief Accounting Officer Florus Beuting. The Wall Street Journal first reported the story, and said Beuting was the second chief accounting officer to exit the company in less than a month.

