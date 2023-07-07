Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced its vehicle production volume for Q2 2023. In the second quarter of this year, 1,022 of the class-leading Fisker Ocean SUVs were produced in Austria for customers as well as marketing and engineering purposes. A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner. The company is focused on working with all suppliers to ramp to the required volumes. Fisker exceeded its targeted assembly rate of 80 units per day at the end of June and expects vehicles produced to exceed 1,400 in early July. Looking ahead, Fisker is investing in additional battery pack capacity to protect the compressed manufacturing timeline this year and support higher volumes than originally anticipated next year.

Fisker also announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 4, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET). The conference call live webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter. In addition, shareholders may submit and upvote questions to management through the Say platform link available on Fisker’s website or shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website.

