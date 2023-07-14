fsr-20230712
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 12, 2023
Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
Effective July 12, 2023, Fisker Inc. (the "Company") terminated the Distribution Agreement, dated May 24, 2022, by and among the Company, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC (the "Distribution Agreement"). The Distribution Agreement provided that the Company may sell shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share ("Class A Common Stock") from time to time for an aggregate offering price of up to $350,000,000 through an "at the market" equity offering program under which J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC would act as agent and/or principal (the "ATM Program"). As of July 12, 2023, approximately $23.4 million remained available under the ATM Program. As a result of the termination of the Distribution Agreement, the Company will not offer or sell any more shares under the ATM Program.
3
