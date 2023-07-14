



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

______________________________________

FORM 8-K

______________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 12, 2023

______________________________________

Fisker Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

______________________________________

Delaware 001-38625 82-3100340 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

1888 Rosecrans Avenue

Manhattan Beach, California90266

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (833) 434-7537

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

______________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, par value of $0.00001 per share FSR The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.





Effective July 12, 2023, Fisker Inc. (the "Company") terminated the Distribution Agreement, dated May 24, 2022, by and among the Company, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC (the "Distribution Agreement"). The Distribution Agreement provided that the Company may sell shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share ("Class A Common Stock") from time to time for an aggregate offering price of up to $350,000,000 through an "at the market" equity offering program under which J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC would act as agent and/or principal (the "ATM Program"). As of July 12, 2023, approximately $23.4 million remained available under the ATM Program. As a result of the termination of the Distribution Agreement, the Company will not offer or sell any more shares under the ATM Program.

2





SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 14, 2023 FISKER INC. By: /s/ Geeta Gupta-Fisker Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

3

fsr-20230712