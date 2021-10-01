Fisker : To Establish Speciality Engineering Division in United Kingdom; David King To Run New Operation

P a g e | 1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FISKER INC. TO ESTABLISH SPECIALTY ENGINEERING DIVISION IN UNITED KINGDOM; DAVID KING TO RUN NEW OPERATION The Fisker Magic Works will focus on low-volume, specialty and custom products

Fisker Ocean on target for start of production Nov. 17, 2022 LOS ANGELES (Oct. 1, 2021) - Fisker Inc.(NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") - passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions - today announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. This newly created operation will focus on low-volume,rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio. The Fisker Magic Works will instill futuristic design, technology and innovation into high-profile products supporting the mainstream business. Fisker also confirmed it is hiring respected industry veteran David King as senior vice president of engineering to lead this new UK-based operation. Most recently, David served as vice president and chief special operations officer at Aston Martin Lagonda. "We are on full speed to deliver four distinct vehicle lines by 2025, driving innovation forward and pushing radical new ideas into the global car market," says Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. "The Fisker Magic Works provides us with an opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles outside the confines of established industry segments. Bringing on David King further strengthens our engineering and creative expertise, and I've already assigned him two exciting projects which will showcase our

In addition to this new commitment to the UK, earlier this year, Fisker confirmed London would be the location for the company's first UK brand experience center. The Fisker Ocean is on target for a Nov. 17, 2022 start of production, with deliveries to the UK commencing during 2023. "This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to create a new engineering center dedicated to bringing amazing ideas to life," said David King. "Having spent my career working on vehicles with high displacement gasoline engines, I am relishing working with the design and engineering freedom that electrification provides." David brings more than 30 years of vehicle engineering and product development leadership experience, primarily at Aston Martin, including serving as president of Aston Martin Racing. His accomplishments include the DB7 V12 Vantage and clean-sheet platform development resulting in the DB9 and Vantage. David's work on several joint-OEM, rapid development platform-sharing projects with Ford, Jaguar and Daimler is particularly relevant to Fisker's asset-light, compressed timeline philosophy. Most recently, David successfully led a team of approximately 100 engineers to launch a series of specialty vehicles and develop the 'Q by Aston Martin' bespoke and customization service. # # # About Fisker Inc. California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

