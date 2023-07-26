Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that it will be providing a first look at its future product portfolio at its inaugural “Product Vision Day” on August 3, 2023, at 4pm PT. The Company will unveil its strategic product roadmap and demonstrate how it is planning to disrupt and innovate in every market segment it enters. The event can be accessed via livestream that will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website here.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726612716/en/