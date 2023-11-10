Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fisker Inc. (“Fisker” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2023, before the market opened, Fisker disclosed that it was delaying the release of its financial statements and related disclosures for the third quarter of 2023 due to the departure of its chief financial officer on October 27, 2023.

On this news, Fisker’s stock price fell $0.38, or 8.7%, to close at $3.99 per share on November 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

