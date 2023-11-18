Communiqué officiel de FISKER INC.

Gibbs Law Group continues to investigate a potential FSR Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR). Shares of Fisker Inc. dropped 21% in intraday trading on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after the company disclosed it is cutting its 2023 production guidance and delaying its quarterly 10-Q filing due to “material weaknesses” in its internal control over financial reporting.

On November 8, 2023, electric vehicle company Fisker Inc. revealed that it was delaying the release of its 2023 Q3 financial statements and related disclosures, due to the departure of its CFO on October 27, 2023. Then, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Fisker Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has “determined that it has material weaknesses” in its “internal control over financial reporting,” which will result in a delayed 10-Q filing.

In its November 14, 2023 earnings call, Fisker’s CEO announced the company is slashing it production guidance to a range of 13,000-17,000 units so that it “doesn’t sit on inventory.” Per Reuters, this range is down from prior outlooks of 20,000-23,000 units. Fisker is supposedly addressing the inventory issue by overhauling its distribution strategy—which it announced on November 16, 2023—but as the Motley Fool alleges, “[t]he overhauled system requires more employees and more complexity, which is likely to add to costs for a company that just reported a significantly larger quarterly loss than analysts had expected.”

Multiple analysts have slashed price targets in light of Fisker’s revised forecast. One analyst wrote that “this raises major questions and is likely to add insult to injury for one of the market's most highly-shorted names,” as reported by Reuters.

Following this news, Fisker Inc. stock dropped 21% in intraday trading on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, causing significant harm to investors. Yahoo Finance reports that Fisker shares are now down roughly 65% since the start of the year.

