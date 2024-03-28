Fisker Slashes Prices on 2023 EV Models in Affordability Bid

Fisker is cutting the suggested prices for some of its 2023 model-year vehicles in a bid to drum up demand for its cars as the startup struggles for cash.

Schlumberger to Invest Nearly $400 Million in Carbon-Capture Venture

Schlumberger will pay almost $400 million to acquire 80% of carbon-capture company Aker Carbon Capture, creating a combined carbon-capture-focused venture.

Walmart to Refile Vizio Paperwork

The retail giant expects to refile the paperwork on Friday to give antitrust agencies more time to review the $2.3 billion deal.

NBC News Acted Fast to Land Ronna McDaniel. Her Tenure Lasted Just Days.

Executives were aware of the former RNC chief's baggage, but were reassured by her recent statements.

Amazon Invests $2.75 Billion More in AI Startup Anthropic

The tech giant's total stake has grown to $4 billion, its largest investment in another company.

Chemours Responds to Regulators, Prosecutors About Internal Audit

In its annual filing the company said that its lack of internal control was partially a result of senior management failing to set an appropriate tone, specifically related to the delayed payments.

Disney Succumbs to DeSantis in Fight Over Florida Tax District

The Republican governor says the truce vindicates the state, while the entertainment company views the agreement as serving the interests of all parties.

Discover Financial CEO Michael Rhodes Resigns

Discover said Michael Rhodes is resigning as CEO and president of the company, shortly after taking over both positions. Rhodes has been tapped as CEO of Ally Financial.

S&P Global Cuts Paramount Credit Rating Into Junk Territory

The ratings company cut Paramount Global to BB-plus from BBB-minus, citing continuing cord cutting and elevated investments required to support the buildout of streaming services.

Lands' End's stock rallies as retailer posts stronger-than-expected sales

Shares of Lands' End surpassed the $10 mark for the first time since August 2023.

