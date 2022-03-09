Log in
    FUU   CA3381242096

FISSION 3.0 CORP.

(FUU)
Fission 3 0 : Announces Grant of Stock Options

03/09/2022 | 12:11am EST
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 4,800,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, with such options to have vesting terms over a period of three years. The options expire three years from the date to grant. These options were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "FUU".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

For more information, please contactir@fission3corp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116090

Disclaimer

Fission 3.0 Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,83 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net cash 2021 1,70 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,8 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart FISSION 3.0 CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fission 3.0 Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Devinder Randhawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan E. S. K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ross E. McElroy Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
Phil Morehouse Non-Independent Director
Raymond M. Ashley Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FISSION 3.0 CORP.-20.45%40
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-22.56%6 664
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-16.48%1 443
ENERGY FUELS INC.14.08%1 349
DENISON MINES CORP.12.07%1 244
LARGO INC.26.62%809