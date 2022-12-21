Fission 3.0 Corp. Closes C$8.0 Million Financing to Drill 20 Holes on PLN

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Offering") led by Red Cloud Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of investment dealers that included Haywood Securities Inc. and Sprott Capital Partners (collectively, the "Dealers"). Under the Offering, the company sold 19,047,619 charitable flow-through common shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share") at a price of C$0.42 per FT Share for gross proceeds of C$8,000,000, which includes the full exercise of the Dealers' over-allotment option. The Offering was originally announced on December 5, 2022 as a "bought-deal" private placement for gross proceeds of C$5.0 million, but was subsequently upsized (see the Company's December 5, 2022 press release) due to strong investor demand.

A total of 11,904,762 FT Shares were sold by way of the "listed issuer" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada with the exception of Quebec (the "Selling Jurisdictions") and are freely tradeable pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation. The remaining 7,142,857 FT Shares that were sold under the Offering were offered by way of the "accredited investor" and minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in the Selling Jurisdictions and are subject to a four-month hold period ending on April 22, 2023.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund exploration of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, specifically with respect to the drilling of 20 holes on its Patterson Lake North Property ("PLN"). The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for "Canadian Exploration Expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2022 to the purchasers of the FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Dealers an aggregate cash commission of C$450,000, equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering (the "Broker Commission") (except for gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares sold to purchasers on the President's List, which was subject to a reduced 3.0% cash commission). The Company also issued to the Dealers a total of 1,071,428 warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants" and, together with the Broker Commission, the "Commission"), equal to 6.0% of the number of FT Shares sold pursuant to the Offering (except for those FT Shares sold to purchasers on the President's List, which were subject to a reduced number of Broker Warrants equal to 3.0%). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.42 at any time on or before December 21, 2024.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. Fission currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer

Fission 3.0 Corp.

Investor Relations

TF: 778-484-8030

ir@fission3corp.com

www.fission3corp.com

