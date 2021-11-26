Fission 3 0 : MD&A Interim

Management's Discussion & Analysis Fission 3.0 Corp. For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Fission 3.0 Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Introduction The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of November 24, 2021, should be read in conjunction condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes of Fission 3.0 Corp. (the "Company" or "Fission 3.0") for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Additional information related to the Company is available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further information including news releases and property maps are available on the Company's website at www.fission3corp.com, or by requesting further information from the Company's head office located at 700 - 1620 Dickson Ave., Kelowna, BC, Canada, V1Y 9Y2. Forward looking statements Statements in this report that are forward looking could involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Should one or more of these unknown risks and uncertainties, or those described under the headings "Cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements" and "Risks and uncertainties" materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, then actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Scientific and technical disclosure Scientific and technical information in this MD&A was reviewed and approved by Raymond Ashley, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0. Raymond Ashley is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Description of business The Company was incorporated on September 23, 2013 under the laws of the Canada Business Corporations Act in connection with a court approved plan of arrangement to reorganize Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission Uranium") which was completed on December 6, 2013 (the "Fission Uranium Arrangement"). The Company is a junior resource issuer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Alberta, and in the Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The Company's primary objective is to locate, evaluate and acquire properties with the potential to host high grade uranium. The preference is to evaluate early stage properties with the potential to host high grade uranium at shallow depths and to finance their exploration and potential development by way of equity financing, joint ventures, option agreements or other means. Therefore, the Company engages in early stage land acquisitions and is a "Project Generator". The Company has approximately 194,755 ha of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada. The Company's award-winning management and technical team have a track record of acquiring highly prospective uranium properties, and successfully exploring and developing them for potential sale. By embracing the Project Generator model, the Company, through property option and joint venture agreements and technical expertise as operator, has the ability to attract financial partners. Fission 3.0's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU", the OTCQB marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FISOF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2F3". - Page 1 of 23 -

Fission 3.0 Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Corporate goals The Company's goals are to discover an economic uranium deposit through exploration and to develop it. In addition, the Company will use its award-winning technical team to continually identify, evaluate and stake mineral claims in the Athabasca Basin that are prospective for high-grade uranium for exploration at a later stage. The Company's properties are located primarily in and around Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, home of the richest uranium deposits in the world. The Company's intent is to utilize specialized exploration surveys and interpretations that led to the successful discovery of Fission Uranium's shallow, high-grade uranium discovery at Patterson Lake South ("PLS") to advance its properties. These include its innovative approach to radon surveys, underwater spectrometer analysis and radiometric airborne survey; the same technology used to identify the high-grade boulder field at PLS. Management continues to believe that long-termworld-wide uranium demand and the corresponding nuclear power plant build-out will require new uranium supply to meet this expected new demand. As such, management is highly optimistic about the long-term prospects for the uranium market and the Company remains committed to advancing its exploration plans in the Athabasca Basin to emulate the success of its predecessor companies, Fission Uranium and Fission Energy Corp. In addition, the Company will continue to examine joint venture, property acquisition, and other strategic corporate opportunities to enhance shareholder value. Summary of significant accomplishments and corporate developments for the period ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent: The Company is monitoring the rapidly changing and unpredictable environment caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and continues to reduce general and administrative costs across its business. On September 29, 2021, the Company completed an $8,000,026 financing which will be used to move several projects forward in 2022. Currently planning the 2022 exploration programs; please see news releases to come. - Page 2 of 23 -

Fission 3.0 Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Exploration properties A list of the Company's uranium exploration properties, their current project status and their carrying value as at September 30, 2021 is shown below: Property Location Ownership Claims Hectares Stage Carrying value PLS Area Clearwater West Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 3 11,786 3 92,378 Patterson Lake North Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 38 39,946 3 5,820,918 Wales Lake Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 31 40,986 3 1,237,791 Total: PLS Area 72 92,718 7,151,087 Key Lake Area Bird Lake Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 1 1,803 1 4,280 Hobo Lake Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 56 33,958 3 936,642 Lazy Edward Bay Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 11 1,828 1 13,643 Seahorse Lake Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 3 7,519 1 8,576 Total: Key Lake Area 71 45,108 963,141 Beaverlodge/Uranium City Area Beaver River Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 21 19,474 2 284,134 Hearty Bay Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 7 11,173 2 1,255,385 Midas Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 21 10,330 2 444,052 North Shore Athabasca Basin, AB 100% 1 560 2 538,393 Total: Beaverlodge/Uranium City Area 50 41,537 2,521,964 Northeast Athabasca Basin Area Cree Bay Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 16 14,080 3 932,851 Eagle Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 8 703 1 8,199 Murphy Lake Athabasca Basin Region, SK 100% 8 609 1 23,035 Total: Northeast Athabasca Basin Area 32 15,392 964,085 Totals 225 194,755 11,600,277 Exploration Stage: Prospecting Geophysical Exploration, Sampling, Line Cutting, IP Surveys Drilling Within the Athabasca Basin Region, the Company's properties are all located in areas that are prospective for near surface uranium mineralization in both basement and unconformity hosted models. The emphasis for land selection has been on identifying shallow hosted mineralization potential in conjunction with underlying structural and alteration features associated with appropriate lithologic units, with a focus on being near historic mining districts (such as Beaverlodge / Uranium City in northwestern Athabasca Basin region and Key Lake area in the eastern Athabasca Basin region) or emerging major mining districts (such as the south-western Athabasca Basin region). As such, property locations tend to be proximal to the Athabasca Basin margins. Three geographic areas represent a key focus area and these include: PLS Area: Includes 92,718 ha in 3 properties; Key Lake Area: Includes 45,108 ha in 4 properties; and Beaverlodge/Uranium City Area: Includes 41,537 ha in 4 properties. There are 3 other highly prospective properties within the Athabasca Basin Region in Saskatchewan which fall outside these 3 geographical areas, all situated in geologically attractive settings that indicate the potential to host uranium mineralization. - Page 3 of 23 -

Fission 3.0 Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Exploration properties (continued) PLS Area, Canada The PLS area has been the focus of two of the most significant, recently discovered deposits in the Athabasca Basin; Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits and the area is considered an important, major emerging uranium mining district of the Athabasca Basin. The PLS Area portfolio consists of 72 claims and 92,718 ha on 3 properties. The PLN property is considered the most advanced and is located immediately to the north of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit. Clearwater West Property The Clearwater West property ("CWW") consists of 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 ha. The uranium mineralization model that is envisioned on the CWW property is analogous to the structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity deposits, which are generally associated with hydrothermally altered, structurally controlled metasedimentary lithology which appear as magnetic lows on geophysical surveys. Patterson Lake North Property The PLN property consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 ha and is located immediately adjacent and to the north of Fission Uranium's PLS high grade Triple R uranium deposit. A brief summary of exploration activity on the PLN property is as follows: A 2013 VTEM MAX survey, carried out over the north portion of the Patterson Lake North Property, revealed a strong 'late time' EM conductor with significant offsets indicating cross structure. This sinuous feature, known as the 'N' conductor, is believed to extend onto the Patterson Lake North Property in two locations. Ground follow up geophysical surveys of this feature indicated a wide complex conductor system, which may consist of individual conductors that are not yet uniquely resolved. Prior to the winter 2019 season, the last drilling done on the property was in 2014 when a total of 10 holes were completed in 4,118m of drilling. The most significant result was returned from drill hole PLN14-019 which tested the A1 electromagnetic conductor and encountered anomalous radioactivity which was confirmed with geochemical analysis and assayed 0.047% U3O8 over 0.5m. These results raised the potential of the A1 conductor to host high-grade uranium mineralization. In February 2019, the Company completed a winter drill program. A total of 2,051m were drilled in six completed holes and two holes that were abandoned due to poor ground conditions. Drilling focused on the north-south trending A1 basement hosted electromagnetic "EM" conductor, where previous drilling in 2014, including hole PLN14-019 (6.0m @ 0.012% U3O8), indicated the conductive corridor to be prospective for mineralization. All six holes encountered strong hydrothermal alteration over variable widths and a number of narrow radiometric anomalies, including a downhole radiometric peak of 1,382cps (PLN19-026), often a key signature of mineralized systems. The A1 conductive corridor remains prospective to the south and PLN hosts multiple drill targets that remain untested on the property and will be the subject of future exploration. Wales Lake Property The Wales Lake Property comprises 31 claims in 3 main geographic blocks totaling 40,986 ha. Located outside the margin of the southwest Athabasca Basin, Wales Lake east (Block C) is situated approximately 25km southwest of Fission Uranium's flagship Triple R uranium deposit and occupies the same stratigraphic position within the Clearwater Domain. Wales Lake west (Block A & Block B) is located approximately 25km west of the Triple R deposit. The Wales Lake project represents relatively shallow depth target areas outside of the margin of the Athabasca Basin. During summer 2017, the Company contracted Geotech Ltd. to use their helicopter-borne VTEM system to survey a total of 1,546 line-km at 200m line spacing over the Wales Lake claims within Blocks A & C. - Page 4 of 23 -

