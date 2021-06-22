Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Fission 3.0 Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUU   CA3381242096

FISSION 3.0 CORP.

(FUU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fission 3 0 : Closes $1.19 Mill Private Placement

06/22/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Release - Kelowna, British Columbia - June 21, 2021:Fission 3.0 Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: FUU) Announces the closing of a previously announced Private Placement (May 5, 2021) for gross proceeds of $1,195,483 CAD. The closing of this Private Placement results in issuance of 11,954,831 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') priced at 10 cents and one half of one warrant ('Warrant'). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at 15 cents for a period of two years from the closing of the Private Placement.

All securities issued under this Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.
Proceeds of financing will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with this Private Placement, the Company will pay a total of $28,000 in cash to a registered finder.

Closing of this Private Placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'FUU'.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
'Dev Randhawa'
Dev Randhawa, CEO

For more information please contact ir@fission3corp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains 'forward‐looking information or statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Company's plans for its properties/projects, the closing of the private placement and use of funds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

Fission 3.0 Corp. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FISSION 3.0 CORP.
11:01aFISSION 3 0  : Closes $1.19 Mill Private Placement
PU
05/20FISSION 3 0  : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Nine ..
PU
05/20FISSION 3 0  : Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Nine Month Period Ende..
PU
05/06FISSION 3 0  : Announces Private Placement
PU
02/23FISSION 3 0  : Announces Change in Management
AQ
02/22FISSION 3 0  : Announces Change in Management
PU
2020FISSION 3.0 CORP.  : Reports 2020 AGM Results
AQ
2020FISSION 3.0 CORP.  : Provides Update on Adjourned Annual General Meeting
AQ
2020FISSION 3.0 CORP.  : Adjourns Annual General Meeting
AQ
2020FISSION 3.0 CORP.  : Closes Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,59 M -3,71 M -3,71 M
Net cash 2020 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart FISSION 3.0 CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fission 3.0 Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Devinder Randhawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Mushaluk President
Ryan E. S. K. Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ross E. McElroy Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
William V. Marsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISSION 3.0 CORP.10.53%14
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM90.06%8 168
CAMECO CORPORATION36.48%7 731
DENISON MINES CORP.94.05%1 060
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.41.16%1 017
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED84.00%927