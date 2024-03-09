We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

the notes to the financial statements which include material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

the statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;

the statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;

the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022;

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Fission Uranium Corp. (the Company) as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards).

Assessed whether the exploration and evaluation activities in an area have not led to the discovery of commercially viable quantities of mineral resources, or if other facts and circumstances suggest that the carrying amount may exceed the recoverable amount, based on evidence obtained in other areas of the audit.

Read the board of directors' meeting minutes and obtained budget approvals to evidence continued and planned exploration expenditure, which included evaluating the results of management's

Obtained mining titles to assess (i) the right to explore the area and (ii) title expiration dates.

Assessed the judgment made by management in determining the impairment indicators, which included the following:

Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:

We considered this a key audit matter due to the significance of the exploration and evaluation

the Company has decided to discontinue activities in an area as the exploration and evaluation activities in the area have not led to the discovery of commercially viable quantities of mineral resources and (iv) sufficient data exists to indicate that the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount. No impairment indicators were

The net book value of exploration and evaluation assets amounted to $378 million as at December 31, 2023. On an ongoing basis, management applies judgment in assessing whether any impairment indicators relating to exploration and evaluation assets exist. If any indication of impairment exists, then an estimate of the exploration and evaluation asset's recoverable amount is calculated. Indicators of impairment may include (i) the period during which the Company has the right to explore in the specific area has expired during the year or will expire in the near future, (ii) substantive expenditure on further exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area is neither budgeted nor planned,

Refer to note 2 - Material accounting policy information, note 3 - Key estimates and judgements and note 7 - Exploration and evaluation assets to the financial statements.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter

assets and the judgments made by management in its assessment of impairment indicators related to exploration and evaluation assets. This in turn resulted in a high degree of subjectivity in performing audit procedures related to the judgments applied by management.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.