FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A 2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/20 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: Reason to increase the company: The accountant judged that the company did not clearly identify the circumstances under which it had control over Changpin Wind Power Ltd. Name of the company：Changpin Wind Power Ltd. Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise Shareholding Ratios：The company is 50% held by SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD. 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:38 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None