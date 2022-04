FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A 2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/20 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: Reason to increase the company: The accountant judged that the company did not clearly identify the circumstances under which it had control over Changpin Wind Power Ltd. Name of the company:Changpin Wind Power Ltd. Industry:Electricity Generating Enterprise Shareholding Ratios:The company is 50% held by SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD. 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:38 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None