Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3712   TW0003712006

FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3712)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
31.25 TWD   -0.16%
08:45aFIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio
PU
03/28FIT Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24FIT : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio

04/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 20:37:19
Subject 
 Announcement of change in the number of held
companies in the Company's portfolio
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 41
Statement 
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/20
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
Reason to increase the company:
The accountant judged that the company did not clearly identify the
circumstances under which it had control over Changpin Wind Power Ltd.
Name of the company：Changpin Wind Power Ltd.
Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 50% held by SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD.
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:38
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FIT Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.
08:45aFIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio
PU
03/28FIT Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/24FIT : Announcement pursuant to Article 25-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Fund..
PU
03/24FIT : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Fund..
PU
03/24FIT : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulation on behalf of subsidiary FI..
PU
03/24FIT : Announcement of acquire of Shinfox Co.,Ltd shares throught cash capital increase on ..
PU
03/24FIT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends
PU
03/24FIT : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non compete clause for..
PU
03/24FIT : Announcement of change president of the company
PU
03/24FIT : Announcement of the important resolution of the regular shareholders meeting by the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7 695 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 456
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FIT Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai Chiang Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Kun Huang Lin Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Sen Hu Director
Tzu Chien Chen Independent Director
Cheng Jung Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.87%263
HEXAGON AB-8.63%36 998
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.01%24 224
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.43%22 770
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.68%21 474
GOERTEK INC.-40.76%16 753