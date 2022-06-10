FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio
06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
20:46:39
Subject
Announcement of change in the number of held
companies in the Company's portfolio
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 41
Statement
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/06/10
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
Reason to increase the company:strategic investment
(1)
Name of the company：Diwei Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD.
(2)
Name of the company：Liangwei Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by Foxwell Energy Co. Ltd.
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:41
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FIT Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.