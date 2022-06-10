FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A 2.Date of the resolution:2022/06/10 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: Reason to increase the company:strategic investment (1) Name of the company：Diwei Electric Power Co., Ltd. Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD. (2) Name of the company：Liangwei Electric Power Co., Ltd. Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by Foxwell Energy Co. Ltd. 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:41 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None