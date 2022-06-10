Log in
    3712   TW0003712006

FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3712)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
31.60 TWD   +1.94%
06/06FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio
PU
05/25FIT : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-3 of the Regulation on behalf of subsidiary FIT
PU
05/12FIT Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 20:46:39
Subject 
 Announcement of change in the number of held
companies in the Company's portfolio
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 41
Statement 
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/06/10
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
Reason to increase the company:strategic investment
(1)
Name of the company：Diwei Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD.
(2)
Name of the company：Liangwei Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Industry：Electricity Generating Enterprise
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by Foxwell Energy Co. Ltd.
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:41
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FIT Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 242 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2021 434 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 881 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 7 781 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 456
Free-Float 54,2%
Managers and Directors
Tai Chiang Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Kun Huang Lin Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Sen Hu Director
Tzu Chien Chen Independent Director
Cheng Jung Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.81%259
HEXAGON AB-18.76%32 703
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.13%21 130
GOERTEK INC.-29.19%19 812
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.88%18 839
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-46.97%17 368