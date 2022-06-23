FIT : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity Industries Limited
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:50:18
Subject
Announcement of the Company's list of newly
elected directors,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity
Industries Limited
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Apix Limited
Jeffrey Cheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Apix Limited:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
Jeffrey Cheng:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Apix Limited
Director:Jeffrey Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Apix Limited:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
Jeffrey Cheng:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and reelection
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Apix Limited-6,000,000 shares
Jeffery Cheng-0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/17 to 2022/06/16
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
Term expired and full re-election.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
