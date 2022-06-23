FIT : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity Industries Limited

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Apix Limited Jeffrey Cheng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Apix Limited:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited Jeffrey Cheng:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Apix Limited Director:Jeffrey Cheng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Apix Limited:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited Jeffrey Cheng:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and reelection 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Apix Limited-6,000,000 shares Jeffery Cheng-0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/17 to 2022/06/16 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None