  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3712   TW0003712006

FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3712)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
29.70 TWD   -2.14%
05:05aFIT : Announcement of the important resolution of the regular shareholders meeting,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity Industries Limited
PU
04:55aFIT : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity Industries Limited
PU
06/17FIT : Announcement of members of the Company's 3th Remuneration Committee
PU
NewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIT : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity Industries Limited

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:50:18
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's list of newly
elected directors,on behalf of subsidiary Sinocity
Industries Limited
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Apix Limited
Jeffrey Cheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Apix Limited:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
Jeffrey Cheng:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Apix Limited
Director:Jeffrey Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Apix Limited:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
Jeffrey Cheng:Director of Sinocity Industries Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and reelection
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Apix Limited-6,000,000 shares
Jeffery Cheng-0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/17 to 2022/06/16
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
Term expired and full re-election.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FIT Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
