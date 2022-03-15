Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3712   TW0003712006

FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3712)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends,on behalf of subsidiary Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:53:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors not to distribute dividends,on behalf of
subsidiary Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors resolved not to distribute dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FIT Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:00aFIT : The Subsidiary,Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd, announces 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:00aFIT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends..
PU
03/11FIT : Announcement of change in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio
PU
03/04FIT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends,on ..
PU
2021FIT Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2021Fit Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Fit Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2021Fit Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2020Fit Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2020Acquitted former Barclays rainmaker Jenkins plots gentler comeback
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 053 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 83,6 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net Debt 2020 6 655 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,4x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 7 498 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 456
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FIT Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai Chiang Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Kun Huang Lin Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Sen Hu Director
Tzu Chien Chen Independent Director
Cheng Jung Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIT HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.31%263
HEXAGON AB-13.26%34 586
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.66%26 442
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-36.14%20 492
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-4.17%19 841
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-45.17%18 903