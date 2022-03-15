FIT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends,on behalf of subsidiary Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd
03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:53:31
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors not to distribute dividends,on behalf of
subsidiary Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors resolved not to distribute dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FIT Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.