FIT : The Subsidiary,Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd, announces 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: FIT Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:54:13
Subject
The Subsidiary,Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd, announces
2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14
3.Shareholders meeting location:
2F,No.49, Sec.4, Zhongyang Rd., Tucheng Dist., New Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 business report
(2)Supervisors's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and
statements
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and 2021 annual final
accounting books and statements
(2)Acknowldegment of the 2021 Deficit Compensation
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/16
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
