FIT : The Subsidiary,Shih Fong Power Co.,Ltd, announces 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14 3.Shareholders meeting location: 2F,No.49, Sec.4, Zhongyang Rd., Tucheng Dist., New Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 business report (2)Supervisors's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and 2021 annual final accounting books and statements (2)Acknowldegment of the 2021 Deficit Compensation 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/16 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None