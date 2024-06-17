This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

[Taipei, June 17, 2024] - Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd ("FIT", listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under 6088), a subsidiary of Hon Hai (TW.2317), is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Following the acquisition of Germany's SWH Group in 2023 and the launch of the Voltaira brand for its mobility solutions portfolio, FIT Hon Teng has formed a joint venture with XYPower Technology Co., Ltd., establishing FXNWING New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. [...]