[March 25, 2024]

[March 25, 2024 - Taipei] AI-generated applications are escalating the demand for higher computing power. In response, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd ("FIT", listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under 6088), a subsidiary of Hon Hai (TW.2317), is joining forces with MediaTek to co-develop a groundbreaking 51.2T solution, inclusive of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). [...]