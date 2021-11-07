إعلان مجموعة فتيحي القابضة عن توزيع أرباح نقدية على المساهمين عن النصف الأول من العام

Additional Information

Distribution of dividends will be made by Riyad Bank, through direct transfers to the local bank accounts linked to the shareholders' portfolios. The Company would like to remind its valued shareholders to update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked to their investment portfolios to ensure that their dividends are deposited directly into their accounts on the day of distribution. We would like also to draw the attention of the Company's shareholders that they can inquire about their uncollected dividends and compensations, for the periods and years from the year 2012 to the year 2021, using the below-mentioned link: http://www.fitaihi.com.sa/dividends/ In case the deposit process fails, please visit any of the branches of Riyad Bank to receive the dividends in cash, or call Riyad Bank at the following phone numbers: 8001222444, 920001816, or contact the Dept. of CG &Investor Relations of Fitaihi Holding Group: sh@fitaihi.com.sa or Tel.: 012-2604200