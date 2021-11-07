Log in
إعلان مجموعة فتيحي القابضة عن توزيع أرباح نقدية على المساهمين عن النصف الأول من العام

11/07/2021 | 03:28pm EST
Fitaihi Holding Group announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend for the First Half of the Year 2021

Introduction Fitaihi Holding Group announces the resolution of the Board of Directors to distribute cash dividends to its shareholders for the first half of the fiscal Year 2021 as follows:
Date of the board's decision 2021-11-07 Corresponding to 1443-04-02
The Total amount distributed 13,750,000 SAR
Number of Shares Eligible for Dividends 27,500,000
Dividend per share 50 Halals per share
Percentage of Dividend to the Share Par Value (%) 5 %
Eligibility date Will be on Sunday 14/11/2021. The eligibility of dividends is for the shareholders of the Company who own the shares on the eligibility date and are registered in the Company's Share Register with the Securities Depository Center Company (TADAWUL) at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.
Distribution Date Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Additional Information Distribution of dividends will be made by Riyad Bank, through direct transfers to the local bank accounts linked to the shareholders' portfolios.

The Company would like to remind its valued shareholders to update their data and ensure that their bank account numbers are linked to their investment portfolios to ensure that their dividends are deposited directly into their accounts on the day of distribution.

We would like also to draw the attention of the Company's shareholders that they can inquire about their uncollected dividends and compensations, for the periods and years from the year 2012 to the year 2021, using the below-mentioned link:

http://www.fitaihi.com.sa/dividends/

In case the deposit process fails, please visit any of the branches of Riyad Bank to receive the dividends in cash, or call Riyad Bank at the following phone numbers: 8001222444, 920001816, or contact the Dept. of CG &Investor Relations of Fitaihi Holding Group:

sh@fitaihi.com.sa

or Tel.: 012-2604200

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Fitaihi Holding Group SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 48,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2020 30,0 M 8,00 M 8,00 M
Net cash 2020 95,7 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 1 375 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,46x
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
Managers and Directors
Yasser Yahya Abdul Hamid Abd Rabbuh Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Fitaihi Chairman
Abdulmalik Abdullah Fatahaddin Independent Director
Suhail Hassan Abdul Malik Qadi Independent Director
Adnan Abdel Fattah Mohamed Soufi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FITAIHI HOLDING GROUP179.25%367
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED290.43%5 649
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC95.16%3 665
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED27.54%1 799
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED93.47%1 744
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LIMITED0.00%1 082