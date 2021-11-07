Fitaihi Holding Group Announces its Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 (Nine Months)

5- Achieve profits amounting to SAR 0.3 million resulting from the (Fair Value Investment Valuation Through Profit or Loss) in Q3 2021.

4- There was an increase of 2.7% in the Company's share in the business results of an associate company amounting to 0.2 million SAR in Q3 2021, compared to Q3 2020.

3- Exceptional capital gains amounting to 3.8 million SAR have been achieved from the sale of properties in Q3 2021.

2- There was a decrease, by 83.3% in Q3 2021, in Zakat expense which reached SAR 1 million, compared to SAR 6 million in Q3 2020; due to the recording of Zakat differences related to previous years, amounting to SAR 3.9 million, in Q3 2020.

1- The distributed dividends from equity instruments at fair value in the year 2021, which amounted to 15.1 million SAR, have been received in Q2 2021.

4- An increase of 20% in sales, distribution, administrative, and other expenses amounting to SAR 7.8 million in Q3 2021, compared to SAR 6.5 million in Q3 2020.

2- Receive distributed dividends from equity instruments at fair value in Q3 2020, amounting to SAR 7.1 million, while there were no similar dividends received in Q3 2021.

1- Achieve exceptional capital gains from the sale of part of the shares owned in an associate company amounting to SAR 31.2 million in Q3 2020, compared to not making profits from selling shares of associate companies in Q3 2021.

4- A decrease of 3.7% in sales, distribution, administrative, and other expenses amounting to SAR 7.8 million in Q3 2021, compared to SAR 8.1 million in Q2 2021.

3- There was a decrease in Zakat expense by 23% in Q3 2021 to reach SAR 1 million, compared to SAR 1.3 million in Q2 2021.

1- An increase in the Company's share in the business results of associates by 76.7% in Q3 2021 reached SAR 7.6 million, compared to SAR 4.3 million in Q2 2021.

2- A decline of SAR 0.3 million in profits resulting from the (Fair Value Investment Valuation Through Profit or Loss) in Q3 2021, compared to SAR 0.8 million in Q2 2021.

1- Receive dividends from equity instruments at fair value amounting to SAR 15.1 million in Q2 2021, while there were no similar dividends received in Q3 2021.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is