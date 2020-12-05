Log in
Dessert Recipe: Cranberry Apple Strudel

12/05/2020 | 12:59pm EST
Channel all of those fall flavors into a festive healthy-ish dessert with this super-easy strudel recipe. This phyllo-based dessert comes packed with fresh cranberries and apples, in a crunchy golden exterior. Your home will be left with the sweet smell of the holidays while you enjoy a slice of this strudel with a cup of tea cozied up on the couch.

The best part about this recipe, though? You can swap out the fruit for whatever is seasonally available, try using this recipe with fresh peaches and blueberries in the summer. And for an even lighter version, swap the butter for non-stick cooking spray.

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups green apples; peeled and diced into small pieces

1 cup fresh cranberries

½ cup sugar (plus 1 teaspoon)

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon cornstarch

6 sheets of thawed phyllo pastry

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Icing sugar for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a nonstick pan with parchment paper, set aside.

Combine apples, cranberries, sugar, cinnamon, and cornstarch together in a bowl. Lay one sheet of phyllo onto the lined pan (this way you won't have to move it after assembly), brush with melted butter. Top with two more sheets of phyllo and brush with butter, repeat with remaining sheets.

Add your apple mixture to the center of the phyllo in a log shape with the short side facing you. Fold the short sides inward on top of the apple mixture. Fold the longer sides on top of the mixture to seal your pastry, this will be the bottom of your strudel.

Flip over on the baking sheet so the smooth side is facing up, make two or three small slits across the top to create a vent.

Brush the top of your strudel with remaining melted butter and sprinkle with a teaspoon of sugar. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden.

Let cool for an hour. Dust with icing sugar before serving.

Makes 8 servings.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 200

Protein 1 g

Total fat 9 g

Saturated fat 1.5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Carbs 30 g

Fiber 2 g

Total sugars 19 g

Added sugars 13 g

Sodium 70 mg

Powered by ESHA Nutrient Data, © 2020 ESHA Research, Inc.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 17:58:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
